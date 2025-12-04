As the Russian ground offensive accelerates in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine and its European allies are becoming more panicked and desperate. This week (late November to early December 2025) saw a series of Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Russian-linked tankers in the Black Sea and in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Senegal, which marks a major escalation in maritime tensions amid Russia’s ongoing Special Military Operations (SMO) in Ukraine. These are the ships that were hit:

November 28, 2025: Kairos and Virat (sanctioned oil tankers, empty, heading to Russian port). Both vessels damaged; crews rescued by Turkish coast guard. No oil spill. December 2, 2025: Midvolga-2 (Russian-flagged tanker, loaded with sunflower oil from Russia to Georgia). Minor damage; 13 crew unharmed; vessel sailed to Sinop under own power. No assistance requested. December 2, 2025: Unnamed Besiktas Shipping tanker (Turkish firm with Russia ties). Vessel damaged; details limited.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the November 28 strike in the Black Sea, justifying it as retaliation for Russian bombardments on its energy infrastructure, but the ships were empty and the Ukrainian attack did nothing to disrupt Moscow’s oil revenues. The November 28 attack occurred near or within Turkey’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), prompting angry protests by Turkey’s Erdogan and the Government of Khazakstan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the incidents during a press interaction in Moscow. His remarks, broadcast on state-run Rossiya 24 TV, framed the attacks as “piracy” and outlined a tiered escalation ladder for Russian retaliation. These comments came shortly after his five-hour meeting with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Putin’s response was direct and escalatory, responding to a reporter’s query about the strikes on vessels in the Black Sea. He structured his remarks around immediate, conditional, and “radical” countermeasures. Putin said:

Russia would first “expand the range of strikes” on Ukrainian ports and ships entering them. Secondly, if this continues, we will consider the possibility – I’m not saying we will do this, but we will consider the possibility – of retaliatory measures against the vessels of those countries that assist Ukraine. The most radical option is to cut Ukraine off from the sea, then piracy will be impossible in principle. I hope that the Ukrainian military leadership, the political leadership, and those behind them will consider whether it’s worth continuing this practice.

Western analysts persist with their delusional claim that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is depleted and incapable of carrying out these missions. These analysts fail to acknowledge that Russia has already imposed a de facto blockade via its 2023 exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and that the Black Sea fleet continues to operate freely off the Russian coast by regularly launching Kalibr cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine.

The attack on the Russian-linked ship off the coast of Senegal threatens to expand the war into Europe. While no one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, France is the prime suspect.

