Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1h

Does the US not realize China's missile capacities?

Look what the US is doing this week:

https://substack.com/@rachelblevins/note/p-168022751?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2vzf0g

How can the US be planning for a third war front when it is currently financing two others?

Lunacy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture