ARTEM plant, Kiev

This is a video-heavy post, but all of the videos are under ten minutes. In response to the Spiderweb attacks on Russia’s startegic air bases on June 1st, Russia has increased dramatically its pace of operations, both in the air and on the ground. After you watch these videos, you will appreciate that Trump is pissing into a hurricane with his feckless, foolish decision to send a few Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

Let’s start with Kiev, which was hammered on Wednesday with four Iskander missiles. So much for Ukrainian air defense:

According to BORZZIKMAN, Russia also is hitting NATO forces inside Ukraine… French personnel to be exact:

SOUTH FRONT provides an excellent summary of Russian progress on July 10:

In a major escalation on July 10, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces (RAF) fired approximately 400 combat drones alongside 12 precision missiles in their most sustained attack on Ukraine’s capital this year. The bombardment forced Kiev into a continuous 10-hour air raid alert – the longest single alert period recorded since the conflict began. . . . In the Sumy direction, Russian military continued offensive operations in northern Sumy Oblast but have yet to achieve confirmed territorial gains. Ukrainian troops are now focused on reinforcing defensive positions near the border settlements of Ryzhevka and Bessalovka rather than attempting costly breakthrough operations. While Ukrainian forces conduct limited counterattacks with uneven outcomes, Russian Aerospace Forces are systematically pounding advancing Ukrainian formations with heavy FAB glide bomb strikes. According to Russian military sources, they have made limited tactical advances near Yunakovka and Varachino. In the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmiysk) direction, fierce fighting continues as Russian assault units advance toward key settlements—Udachnoye, Zverevoye, and Muravka—under relentless artillery and drone fire. Both sides suffer heavy casualties in these grinding positional battles, with Russian forces attempting to breach layered Ukrainian defenses through concentrated firepower and incremental gains. Russian forces have entered the village of Mykolaivka, Pokrovsk direction. In the Toretsk direction, the RAF conducted ground assaults near multiple settlements, including Dyliivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, Popiv Yar, Poltavka, and toward Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, and Shcherbynivka. In the South Donetsk direction, Russian troops have secured control of Tolstoy village and are consolidating their positions in the surrounding area. Building on this success, offensive operations continue with advances reported toward Aleksandrovgrad and Karl Marks, marking steady progress in the sector. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the RAF are currently engaged in intense combat near the northern outskirts of Kamenskoye, where they are repelling determined Ukrainian counterattacks. Meanwhile, in the Malaya Tokmachka sector, the Russian 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment maintains its offensive push, resulting in fierce and bloody clashes. Russian forces also have captured a majority of the village of Kamyanske, Zaporozhye direction.

Lastly, an excellent video explaining the decisive strategic advantage that Russia, China and Iran enjoy over the United States in terms of hypersonic missiles. Consider this — Iran has three variants and the United States has none.