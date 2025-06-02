Son of the New American Revolution

Ron Chism
2h

It appears that my country, the U.S., carries an ongoing policy of lying, subterfuge, deception, with the ultimate goal of destruction. Nothing has changed. The only thing I can think to say is, "SCOTTY...!!!!!!!"

aDoozy
1h

My reaction to the photo of the downed bridge in Bryansk: what a horrid mess!

A rotten act of terrorism, as all terrorist acts are.

I am of the same mind as Larry, that Ukraine had help from one or more Western countries, and/or NATO, too.

Satellites, Starlink, sharing information between countries...the intricacy and complexity of warfare in the 21st century is astounding. Ukraine is basically a geographic pad with a yipping little dog installed as its 'leader'. The war operation against Russia is run by Western big dogs.

