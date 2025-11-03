Cartoon by Nemo

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has conducted two high-risk air assault operations using US-supplied UH-60A Black Hawk helicopters in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk Oblast amid intense Russian advances. Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub, has been under siege for over a year, with Russian forces controlling ~80% of the city by late October 2025 and have now encircled the Ukrainian forces that remain in the area. The missions, overseen by GUR chief Kyrylo Budanov, tried, and failed, to insert elite special forces into contested or Russian-claimed areas. The key question is why?

Ukrainian sources claim the feckless operation was to disrupt enemy positions, clear strongpoints, and restore supply lines, but this is nonsensical. The first mission, which was launched the night of 28 October, dropped 11 GUR commandos in an open field northwest of Pokrovsk’s industrial zone. Video showed troops disembarking and fanning out rapidly. Insertion was at night/low visibility to minimize detection, but Russian reconnaissance drones spotted the low-flying helicopter and destroyed the 11 commandos.

The subsequent mission, which was launched on the night of 30 October using two Blackhawk helicopters, inserted two groups (total ~20–24 troops) in the same general area and they suffered the same fate as the first group.

To understand the purpose of these two failed missions you need to understand the relationship between the GUR and the CIA. Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR, or HUR in Ukrainian), the military intelligence agency under the Ministry of Defense, has developed one of the closest partnerships with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) among any foreign service. This relationship, forged in secrecy after the 2014 Maidan Revolution and Russia’s annexation of Crimea, reportedly transformed the GUR from a Soviet-era remnant infiltrated by Russian agents into a sophisticated operator renowned for audacious strikes against Moscow. The CIA invested tens of millions of dollars in rebuilding the GUR, providing training, equipment, and secure facilities, while sharing intelligence that proved critical during Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion. Former U.S. officials describe it as a “historic opportunity” to counter Russia, with the GUR becoming “our little baby.”

While the Western media reports claim that this operation was supported by NATO, I think the more likely explanation is that this was a joint-CIA-GUR operation to extract CIA paramilitary officers who were operating with Ukrainian forces in and around Pokrovsk. I don’t think we are talking about junior CIA personnel… I think there are at least a couple, if not more, senior CIA paramilitary officers who are now trapped in Pokrovsk. Given that Western reports emphasize that these two failed missions were carried out at the direction of Budanov, the Chief of the GUR, and that Budanov works with the CIA rather than the US military or NATO, this has all the trappings of a CIA op.

Attempting an extraction twice in three days is but another indicator of the desperate situation confronting the Ukrainian forces and their Western advisors in Pokrovsk.

Turning away from Pokrovsk and back to my interviews in Moscow, I am posting my conversations with the prankster team of Vovan and Lexus and with Mikhail Shvydhoy. Vovan and Lexus (Russian: Вован и Лексус) are the pseudonyms of Russian pranksters Vladimir Aleksandrovich Kuznetsov, also known as Vladimir Krasnov or Vovan, and Aleksei Vladimirovich Stolyarov, aka Lexus, who specialize in elaborate telephone and video pranks targeting celebrities, politicians, and public figures. They began collaborating in 2014, blending comedy with prank-journalism—i.e., impersonating high-profile individuals to elicit candid or compromising statements, often on geopolitical topics like Ukraine, Russia-West relations, and sanctions. I find their work wildly entertaining.

Vovan and Lexus

Mikhail Shvydkoy

Mikhail Yefimovich Shvydkoy (Russian: Михаил Ефимович Швыдкой;) is a prominent Russian theater critic, art historian, media executive, television host, and high-ranking cultural diplomat. He holds a doctorate in art history and has been a key figure in Russian cultural policy for decades, often described as a bridge between arts, media, and international relations. Since 2008 he has served as the Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation (Ambassador-at-Large since 2023). In this role, he promotes Russian culture globally, facilitating exchanges with countries like China, India, Brazil, and BRICS nations. He has emphasized expanding into new markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, supporting initiatives like “Russian Seasons” festivals and museum collaborations.

Mikhail is an authentic gentleman. He told me the story of the relationship between Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States (1861–1865), and Tsar Alexander II of Russia (1855–1881). Although they never met in person, they developed a warm diplomatic relationship rooted in mutual respect, shared commitment to emancipation, and strategic alignment during the American Civil War. Their bond symbolized a rare period of warmth in U.S.-Russian relations, often described as a friendship in spirit despite vast differences in background—Lincoln as a self-educated lawyer from humble origins leading a democracy, and Alexander as a hereditary autocrat reforming an empire… That story is a movie waiting to be made.