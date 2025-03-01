Here is my prediction — made yesterday — about today’s meeting between Trump and Zelensky:

What can we expect from Trump’s meeting with Zelensky? I think the smoke-up-the-ass machine will be turned on high. But, when the meeting ends, Zelensky will not have security guarantees nor a promise of more free dough from the United States.

Technically, I was correct. However, I did not expect the verbal brawl that took place. Reminded me of the food fight scene from Animal House:

Today’s confrontation between Trump and Zelensky was as entertaining as John Belushi’s explosive performance. Turns out that the lunch prepared for the Ukrainian delegation was never served. Instead, the Trump White House staffers consumed the repast. To my knowledge, no food was thrown during the late afternoon lunch.

I started the day off with Nima. We reviewed Trump’s separate meetings with French President Macron and the UK’s Prime Minister, Keir Starmer. Macron and Starmer had hatched a plan to try to corral Trump into providing a security guarantee for Ukraine. They failed to achieve that goal in their respective meetings, but both were charm fests with Trump on his best behavior.

Then came the meeting with Zelensky. Zelensky’s mission? Refuse to sign the rare-earth deal with Trump until Zelensky secured guarantees that the US would expand its military actions in Ukraine. Zelensky thought he could bully Trump and force him to back down. A very bad decision by the green goblin. Instead of showing up in a nifty suit and starting the conversation by heaping effusive praise on Trump and the American people for their past support to Ukraine, Zelensky arrived in black Ninja jammies, sporting a cocky, condescending attitude.

I wonder if future generations of newly hired Foreign Service Officers will be required to watch the video of this dumpster fire. It is an excellent visual presentation of what not to do when negotiating with a more powerful political figure.

What do you think? Did Trump anticipate that Zelensky would welch on the deal and wanted to ensure that the world would see he was the reluctant party? Or, was Trump bamboozled by Zelensky? I think that Trump knew Zelensky was not serious about signing over the non-existent rare-earth minerals and that the Z-man was trying to maneuver Trump into providing more money and weapons to Ukraine’s futile war with Russia.

I think Trump is now going to play hardball. Secretary of State Rubio announced, subsequent to the Oval Office debacle, the end of USAID funds to rebuild Ukraine’s power grid. I also expect Trump to put an immediate halt to the flow of financial and military assistance to Ukraine. He said as much… “if you want to continue the war you’ll do it on your own.”

Not surprisingly, the European Union rushed to support Zelensky. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commission, Roberta Metsola, President of EU Parliament, Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party all posted to X:

“Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukranian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President Zelenskyy. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.”

The European Union does not matter. They are totally irrelevant. They have no military, no industrial capacity and no money to spread around.

It is a different matter for Macron and Starmer. I think they are horrified and are now wrestling with the reality that they must should the burden of keeping Ukraine in the fight.

For there to be any meaningful negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, Zelensky must go. I think the Trump team now understands that and will work to bring that to pass. Zelensky’s hold on power became more tenuous because of this disastrous meeting.

Danny Davis called an invited me to join him in doing an immediate reaction roundtable with his producer, Gary:

Judge Nap also shifted gears from his prepared line of questioning, and focused on the Oval Office spectacle: