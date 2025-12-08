Son of the New American Revolution

The Financial Times applauded Yeltsin’s sacking of the Duma with tanks in 1993. It has been reliably wrong about Russia ever since.

Economists are routinely wrong and stupid, as the ”shock therapy” administered by the likes of Larry Summers and Anders Åslund inflicted a humanitarian catastrophe on the country. That fate awaits whatever remains of Ukraine once peace is established. And it will be of no comfort to Ukrainians that mouthpieces like this home grown shill Ribakova will be fronting the asset stripping masquerading as reconstruction.

