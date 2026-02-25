Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 😃

Reply
Share
John W Waring's avatar
John W Waring
36m

Larry, let’s assume that once initiated this becomes a protracted conflict. How many weeks can we sustain combat tempos before we exhaust our supply of munitions? My understanding is that our stocks of war materiel are currently much less than optimal, and that if we have to fight for several months we could run ourselves out of missiles, bombs, and bullets.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture