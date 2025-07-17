When I climbed out of bed this morning and saw this Trump post on Truth Social, I had to check the calendar to reassure myself that this was not an April Fool’s prank. Nope. Trump was serious. He and his handlers have forgotten the first rule of crisis management… When you’re in a hole, stop digging. Trump ain’t digging with a garden shovel; he’s set in motion the largest earth mover in history. He is carving out a political Grand Canyon that is going to swallow him. Trump’s response has ignited an inferno of rage among his previous avid supporters… especially among the under 30 crowd. They know bullshit, to use Trump’s bizarre phrase, when they hear it and see it.

Trump got it right on one point (man, does he need an editor) when he likened the Jeffrey Epstein hoax to Hunter Biden’s laptop. Newsflash Donnie — the Hunter Biden laptop was genuine, just like the valid, rock solid, legally proven allegations against Jeffrey Epstein. The only hoax is Trump’s lame attempt at imitating actor Leslie Nielsen’s iconic role as a bumbling, clueless detective, who is standing in front of an exploding inferno telling people, “Nothing to see here, move along.” A large segment of Trump’s base ain’t moving… they are digging in and demanding answers.

I want to clarify an important point about my recent article on this topic — The Epstein Client List — Why is Trump Breaking His Promise to Publish? Pam Bondi is technically correct, i.e., the US Government (USG) does not have a list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients. What the USG has in its possession is a mountain of evidence, including eye witness testimony from underage girls and members of Epstein’s staff, that should have been subjected to a criminal investigation. What does that mean? Creating a list of the prominent men and women named by those witnesses and then collecting evidence, such as travel logs, phone records, emails, social media posts, and bank transactions. The claims by the victims are allegations that must be proven with corroborating data.

But we already have plenty of legally validated evidence that Epstein was engaged in a human trafficking scheme that involved powerful, wealthy, politically connected men. Ever heard of JPMorgan Chase bank? JPMorgan Chase served as Jeffrey Epstein’s primary bank for 15 years, from 1998 to 2013, during which period it processed financial transactions Epstein and his associates used to facilitate and conceal his sex trafficking enterprise. Lawsuits and government investigations found that the bank failed to act on multiple red flags and continued to provide Epstein financial services even after serious allegations against him became public.

Key findings and outcomes include:

• Facilitation and Red Flags: The US Virgin Islands and Epstein’s victims alleged JPMorgan Chase enabled Epstein’s trafficking by allowing routine large cash withdrawals and failing to flag him as a high-risk client, even while internal concerns were raised. According to court documents and internal emails, JPMorgan’s internal monitors filed multiple suspicious activity reports related to Epstein as early as 2002, indicating awareness or suspicion of criminal activity before public allegations surfaced. • Delayed Reporting: Despite monitoring suspicious transactions over many years, JPMorgan Chase only reported more than $1 billion in “suspicious” transactions connected to Epstein to the U.S. Treasury Department after his arrest and death in 2019.

Settlements:

• In June 2023, JPMorgan agreed to pay $290 million to Epstein’s victims in a class-action lawsuit that alleged JPMorgan “knowingly benefited from participating in a sex-trafficking venture” and obstructed enforcement of anti-trafficking laws. • In September 2023, the bank settled for $75 million with the US Virgin Islands to resolve claims it enabled Epstein’s sex crimes, with the majority of funds designated for local charities and victim support. • JPMorgan also reached a confidential legal settlement with Jes Staley, its former executive alleged to have been complicit in maintaining Epstein as a client.

And Trump thinks this is, “bullshit“? Along with Ryan Dawson’s excellent reporting, Candace Owens is covering this like a blizzard in Buffalo, New York. For those of you not familiar with the snowfall in Buffalo, it measures blizzards in multiple meters or, if you prefer, feet. She is all over this and ain’t backing down. This is a point I made today with Danny Davis — when you have Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Matt Walsh and Joe Rogan now challenging Trump’s veracity and sanity, you have the Tom Hank’s line from the movie, Apollo 13: Houston we have a problem!

