Israel is doing a damn fine imitation of Lt. Frank Drebin, a character played by Leslie Nielsen in the 1988 comedy film The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! In an iconic scene, Lt. Drebin stands in front of a fireworks explosion and chaos while trying to calm the crowd by saying:

“Nothing to see here, please disperse! Nothing to see here!”

Despite the absurd mayhem behind him, he earnestly pretends that nothing is wrong—a hallmark of the film’s slapstick, deadpan humor. That’s exactly what Israel is doing in the wake of 12 days of Iranian missile attacks all across the length of Israel. According to the IDF, Iran was only able to hit 36 targets out of over 500 missiles and 1000 drones fired by Iran. Right. Israel’s Channel 13 says otherwise:

Iran claims it attacked almost all scientific, research, and academic centers, factories and industries affiliated with Rafael and Elbit Systems, as well as other arms manufacturing and artificial intelligence factories. For example, Iran claims it destroyed Intel’s chip manufacturing plant, located in the occupied settlement of Kiryat Gat south of Tel Aviv. If true, this will have inflicted as much as $5 billion in losses on the Zionist regime. Facilities and factories of other US companies in Israel, which include Intel, Microsoft, Tesla, Google, and Apple, also were targeted by Iran.

Rafael and Elbit Systems are deeply integrated into Israel’s defense, academic, and industrial landscape. Rafael has strong ties with Ben-Gurion University and maintains multiple R&D and production sites across Israel, while Elbit Systems leads national research consortia and operates numerous factories, including those acquired from IMI Systems. Both companies maintain extensive collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Defense and partner with a wide range of academic, governmental, and industrial entities.

Here’s a summary of the affiliates:

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems: Affiliations

Academic and Research Centers

• Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU): Rafael has a significant research and development branch at the Advanced Technologies Park (ATP) adjacent to BGU in Beer-Sheva. This partnership allows Rafael to tap into BGU’s engineering talent and research, particularly in fields like cyber security, robotics, and high-tech engineering.

• Other R&D Centers: Rafael maintains research and development centers in Haifa (its headquarters), Hadera, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Be’er Sheva.

Industrial and Production Facilities

• Haifa: Main headquarters and primary R&D and manufacturing site.

• Shlomi: New production branch opened in 2021, near Israel’s border with Lebanon.

• Other Locations: Expanded operations in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beer Sheva.

• International Joint Ventures: Rafael has a joint venture with Raytheon in Arkansas, USA, for production of Tamir interceptors for the Iron Dome and its U.S. variant, SkyHunter.

Industry Partnerships

• Israeli Ministry of Defense (MOD): Rafael was founded as Israel’s national R&D laboratory for the MOD and maintains a close relationship, with about half its sales to the MOD.

• Over 100 Governmental, Aviation, Space, and Defense Organizations: Rafael collaborates with numerous entities in Israel and abroad, leveraging mutual technological strengths.

Elbit Systems: Affiliations

Academic and Research Centers

• Israel Innovation Authority Consortium: Elbit Systems leads a consortium approved by the Israel Innovation Authority, focusing on Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) technologies. This consortium includes leading robotics companies and academic researchers specializing in artificial intelligence, computer science, and behavioral sciences.

Industrial and Production Facilities

• Headquarters: Based in Israel, with multiple subsidiaries and production facilities across the country.

• IMI Systems (formerly Israel Military Industries): Acquired by Elbit in 2018, expanding its industrial base.

Industry Partnerships

• Israeli Ministry of Defense: Elbit is a major supplier to the MOD, recently signing significant contracts for domestic production of munitions and raw materials.

• Subsidiaries: Includes Elisra and other notable Israeli defense technology companies.

I do not know if we will ever get a genuine, truthful battle damage assessment out of Israel, but I think that Israel’s quick embrace of the ceasefire signals that many of the installations listed above were hit by Iranian missiles. Iran destroyed the myth of Israeli invincibility.

Meanwhile, back in Washington, Donald Trump continued his Triumph the Insult Comedy Dog act, by unloading on Ayatollah Khamenei:

Maybe Trump should consider taking his own advice… i.e., get more with Honey than you do with Vinegar. Trump’s tirade elicited this response from Iran’s Foreign Minister:

The complexity and tenacity of Iranians is famously known in our magnificent carpets, woven through countless hours of hard work and patience. But as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny. If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers. The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to “Daddy” to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults. If Illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its Real Capabilities, which will certainly END any Delusion about the Power of Iran. Good will begets good will, and respect begets respect.

If Trump is trying to woo the Iranians back to the negotiating table, he may want to change his use of insults and character assassination. Just saying. Based on this latest exchange of messages, I think substantive talks between Iran and the US are unlikely.

Today, I discussed the latest developments in West Asia/the Middle East with Nima and with Judge Napolitano and brother Ray McGovern. I also am posting a conversation from yesterday with Michael Farris.