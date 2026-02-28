This will be a relatively short piece. Since my last article, there have been two important developments that signal that Trump is going to authorize an attack on Iran… The only question is when. First, Donald Trump finally commented on the Thursday talks in Geneva and he is not happy with the outcome:

We’re negotiating right now, but they’re not getting to the right answer. And we’re not going to see people — we’re not going to see what’s happened for 47 years keep going. For 47 years, we’ve been doing this with them. . . . I’m not happy with the fact that they’re not willing to give us what we have to have. We will have some additional talks today. Iran isn’t willing to go far enough [in the negotiations]. It’s really a shame.

Second, most of the countries in the region are freaking out, along with Western countries with embassies in Iran and Israel, and believe US or Israeli military action is imminent:

Poland has called on its citizens to leave Iran, Lebanon, and Israel as soon as possible. Multiple flights from Turkey to Tehran, Iran, have been cancelled for tonight. Italy urges its citizens against traveling to Iran, and for those there to leave immediately. Romania evacuated non-essential staff and their family members from its embassy in Tel Aviv, from the consulate in Haifa, and from the representative office in Ramallah. The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges its citizens not to travel to Iran and Israel. The US Department of State has issued a warning calling on all US citizens currently in Iran to leave immediately.

Clearly there is an expectation of military action in both Iran and Israel. When? That depends on who you talk to. The US news media was being told late on Friday afternoon to expect an attack and were reaching out to pundits to be on stand-by for commentary once the operation started. Senior US military officers also expected the Execute order to be issued. However, as of midnight on Friday on the east coast, there has no further movement or indicator of such an attack. Looks like Donald Trump is having a Hamlet moment:

To be, or not to be: that is the question:

Whether ’tis nobler in the mind to suffer

The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,

Or to take arms against a sea of troubles,

And by opposing end them? To die: to sleep;

No more; and by a sleep to say we end

The heart-ache and the thousand natural shocks

That flesh is heir to, ’tis a consummation

Devoutly to be wish’d. To die, to sleep;

To sleep: perchance to dream: ay, there’s the rub;

Colonel Wilkerson and I discussed the situation with Iran with Nima:

And here’s the Intelligence Round Table:

Last, my chat with Ed DeMarche of the Trends Journal: