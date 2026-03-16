Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Richard's avatar
Richard
11h

Perhaps Trump should rename the Persian Gulf - 'Shit Creek' would be appropriate.

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aDoozy
10h

Without the large radar installations that Iran took out days ago, without the THAADs, and with Patriots at a critcally low level, Israel is close to fully exposed.

Iran hits Israel with waves of missiles each day. We aren't told the extent of damage to Israel, but we can assume much of its military sites and offensive weapons have been destroyed or damaged.

Iran is bringing out some more advanced missiles, and one of them is the Sejjil. Though no speed statistics are included, the information will give you a picture of "the dancing missile":

https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/iran-sejjil-missile-dancing-missile-capabilities-dangerous-13989886.html

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