THAAD LAUNCHER

The war between Iran and the US/Israel coalition is now in its third week with no end in sight. While Israel clearly has a superior air force, it cannot match Iran’s missile force. This is a war of attrition, and no matter how many times Donald Trump insists Iran is destroyed and the US has won, Iran will continue to pummel Israel with at least three waves of big missile attacks every day until there is a negotiated settlement.

Let me offer you a crude, simplistic model that highlights the disparity in force that favors Iran. Let’s assume that Israel and Iran hit each other with 50 2,000 pound bombs/missiles every day. At that rate, Iran’s bombs would theoretically cover all of Israel’s land area in under 3 years, while Israel’s bombs would take over two centuries to do the same to Iran. This highlights the asymmetry: Israel’s smaller size makes it far more vulnerable to sustained aerial bombardment. Here the calculation for a saturation bombing campaign by either side:

For Israel (bombed by Iran): 8,019 sq mi ÷ 8.1 sq mi/day ≈ 990 days (about 2.7 years).

For Iran (bombed by Israel): 636,372 sq mi ÷ 8.1 sq mi/day ≈ 78,600 days (about 215 years).

No one but the Iranians know how many ballistic and cruise missiles Iran has, but judging from videos of massive underground missile cities I think Iran is capable of sustaining multiple daily launches for at least six months. Israel’s air defense systems have been seriously degraded… In fact, the THAAD and Patriot systems may already be depleted.

Let’s look at the actual number of THAADs. Lockheed Martin received its first production contract in January 2007 for initial missiles, launchers, and components. Lockheed Martin subsequently delivered over 900 THAAD interceptors as of January 2025 (announced delivery of the 900th interceptor). That is an average annual production of 50 missiles over that 18 year period. The standard practice to defend against an inbound ballistic missile is to fire two THAADs. If the US gave Israel all of its THAADs that means Israel will run out of THAAD missiles after Iran launches 450 ballistic missiles. Iran is firing an average of 40 missiles per day at Israel since the start of the war on 28 February. That means Iran has fired 640 ballistic missiles into Israel. I believe that based on these numbers, there are no more THAAD missiles available. The supply is either depleted or nearing depletion. It is simple math.

Israel and the US have the same problem with the Patriot missiles. As I discussed in a previous article, the US, as of January 1, 2026, had produced a grand total of 4,620 PAC3 missiles. Approximately 1,000 have already been expended in Ukraine, which brings the number down to 3,620. USINDOPACOM (US Pacific command) has an inventory of at least 1,296 and perhaps as many as 1,728 PAC3s. Let’s go with the lower number, i.e., Oh, I forgot to mention USEUCOM… It has one Patriot missile battalion, which means a minimal number of 432 PAC3s (I assumed 6 batteries and 72 missiles per battery). That means there are only 1,892 PAC3s left for USCENTCOM. I don’t know how many of CENTCOM’s inventory has been given to Israel but, according to open sources, several Patriot batteries were sent to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait. Using the assumption that each battery was supplied with 72 PAC3s, and that only one battery was deployed to each of those four countries, we are left with a total of 1,584 Patriot missiles for Israel.

This is the best case scenario, which means that Israel can engage a maximum of 792 Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles. If Israel’s supply is not already depleted, it soon will be. Semafor, a US news website, reported that Israel informed the US this week that it is running critically low on ballistic missile interceptors as the conflict with Iran rages on, and that Israel had reportedly entered the current war already low on interceptors that were fired during last summer’s conflict with Iran. While US and Israeli officials insist that is not the case, I think the numbers I presented above confrim the Semafor report.

I recorded a Counter Currents video earlier this week discussing the Strait of Hormuz blockade:

Glenn Diesen called me up on Saturday and we discussed the logistical and tactical problems confronting the US if it tries to send ground forces into battle: