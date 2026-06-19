Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
8hEdited

Count me not surprised that Israel continues its brutal ways--no matter what.

I agree with Larry that Iran will join with Hezbollah to cream Israel. Perhaps that sounds harsh, but the Zionist colony must be de-fanged, smashed, so that it won't keep killing.

As long as Israel has money, ammunition, and its mad quest for "Greater Israel", it will not stop.

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Sulaiman Ahmed's avatar
Sulaiman Ahmed
9h

Larry Johnson is the best. Excellent article.

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