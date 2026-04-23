Most of the US military bases and facilities in the Persian Gulf (listed below) have been hit by Iran during the first five weeks of the war. And many of these are no longer operating or have been effectively destroyed. The US Naval base in Bahrain is no longer operational and cannot service US ships. One of Iran’s stated demands in its 10-point plan, which was presented to the US more than two weeks ago, is the closure of these installations to the US military.

Here is a clear, up-to-date summary (as of April 2026) of major US military bases and facilities in the Persian Gulf. Most are joint-use facilities hosted by the host nation rather than exclusively US-owned bases. Many were severely damaged by Iranian strikes during the 2026 Iran war, with some personnel evacuated or operating remotely at times. There are 15 in total:

Bahrain

Naval Support Activity Bahrain (also known as NSA Bahrain or Juffair Naval Base) in Manama — Headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. It oversees naval operations across the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean. This is the primary U.S. naval hub in the region.

Qatar

Al Udeid Air Base (near Doha) — The largest US military installation in the Middle East. It serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM), US Air Forces Central, and hosts around 8,000–10,000 US troops (plus coalition forces). It supports major air operations, reconnaissance, and command functions. It has been a key target in recent conflicts.

Kuwait (hosts the largest number of US bases in the region)

Camp Arifjan — Forward headquarters of US Army Central (ARCENT); major logistics and sustainment hub.

Camp Buehring (formerly Camp Udairi) — Staging post for US Army units deploying to Iraq, Syria, and other areas.

Ali Al Salem Air Base — Air base used for transport, cargo, and expeditionary operations (often called “The Rock”).

Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base — Joint Kuwaiti-US air base supporting air operations.

Other smaller facilities include Camp Patriot (shared with Kuwait Naval Base).

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Al Dhafra Air Base (south of Abu Dhabi) — Critical US Air Force hub shared with the UAE Air Force. It hosts the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and supports fighter jets (including F-22, F-35, F-15), reconnaissance (U-2, RQ-4 Global Hawk), airborne command (E-3 Sentry), and refueling operations. It has been heavily used for regional missions.

Jebel Ali Port (Dubai) — Not a formal base, but the US Navy’s busiest port of call in the Middle East. It regularly hosts aircraft carriers and large vessels for resupply and maintenance.

Fujairah Naval Base (outside the Strait of Hormuz) — Provides logistical support and a backup access point.

Saudi Arabia

Prince Sultan Air Base (PSAB, about 60–100 km south of Riyadh) — Key air and missile defense hub supporting Patriot and THAAD systems, fighter operations, and tanker aircraft. It was reactivated in recent years for regional defense and has seen US personnel surges.

Eskan Village (near Riyadh) — Housing and support facility primarily for US Military Training Mission personnel and other advisors (not a combat base).

King Fahd Air Base (Taif) Located near Taif in western Saudi Arabia (about 85 km from Mecca). Saudi Arabia granted the US expanded or new access to this base in March 2026 specifically for operations related to the Iran conflict. It provides a strategically useful western location (closer to the Red Sea) compared to the more central/eastern Prince Sultan. Reports describe it as opened for US air operations, logistics, or support against Iran. This was a notable development, as Saudi Arabia had previously been cautious about allowing offensive use of its territory.

King Abdulaziz Air Base (Eastern Province / Dhahran area) — Occasional US access in the past, mainly for training or logistics; not a primary hub in recent years.

King Fahd International Airport (Dammam area) or related military sections — Sometimes used for logistical movements, though not a dedicated combat base. Riyadh Air Base (King Khalid International Airport military side) — Limited support roles.

One way that Iran can be assured that the US will not attack it again if there is a negotiated settlement is the prohibition of any US military presence on these bases. If the Trump administration wants to achieve a diplomatic settlement to the war, which is currently on pause, it will have to agree to withdraw from these bases and facilities. Iran can create a de facto withdrawal of US forces by destroying these sites and making them uninhabitable.

When Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire on Taco Tuesday, he wrote this:

. . . we are being asked to pause our military actions against Iran until their leaders and representatives can present a cohesive proposal.

Sorry Mr. Trump, but Iran did present a cohesive proposal. Here it is:

Lift all primary and secondary sanctions on Iran, including designations on banks, companies, and entities. Release frozen Iranian assets held abroad (e.g., in Western‑allied jurisdictions). Formal US guarantee against future military aggression toward Iran and its allies. End all US attacks on Iran and its regional allies, including strikes on infrastructure, militias, and proxy forces. Withdraw US military forces from the Middle East, or at least significantly reduce their presence. Recognize Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, effectively codifying Tehran’s dominant role in regulating traffic through the waterway. Commit to no interference in Iran’s internal affairs, including political and security matters. Accept Iran’s “inalienable right” to enrich uranium for civilian nuclear energy, without a full cap on enrichment levels. Provide reparations or compensation for damage suffered during US‑led operations and the war, including on infrastructure and oil exports. Embed the agreement in a UN‑backed or binding international framework (for example, a UN Security Council resolution or multilateral accord) to prevent the US from unilaterally re‑imposing sanctions or restarting hostilities.

I do not think that Iran will alter its position… This is its “cohesive proposal.” There is an eerie parallel propaganda campaign directed against Iran that shares the same characteristics as the propaganda campaign against Russia. The campaign targeting Iran is asserting that there is great division within the Iranian government, pitting civilian leaders, such as Foreign Minister Araghchi, against the leaders of the IRGC. That is false. Statements released by Araghchi and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (i.e., Speaker of the Iranian Parliament are entirely en sync with statements of the IRGC.

The problem with this lie is that it appears that most, if not all, of Trump’s security advisors believe it. As I mentioned above, we have seen this same phenomena with respect to the Russians. Vladimir Putin was very precise when he presented Russia’s preconditions for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine on 14 June 2024. Russia has not deviated from that.

Sy Hersh’s latest piece is another example of the Trump administration lying to itself. It is an astonishing piece of bullshit. Here are two of the most outlandish paragraphs in the article:

And now, I have been told, a war that Russia seemed to be winning has turned in the last year into an economic and military nightmare for Putin and the Russian army led by General Valery Gerasimov, the battle-tested commander who is one of three men in Russia with access to the nation’s nuclear codes. . . . The result of the corruption and the intense Ukrainian drone surveillance, the expert told me, is that the Russian army “is no further along in its invasion than it was two years earlier. They can’t move—have no offensive capability.

I don’t know what to say. This article is a stain on the career of a once legendary journalist. Although he is reporting what he is being told by US officials involved in intelligence and military matters, he made no effort to challenge the crap he was being fed. A couple of weeks ago, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian forces completed the capture of all of the Luhansk Republic. At present, Russia is in the process of surrounding the two remaining Ukrainian strongholds in the Donetsk Republic — Slovyansk and Kramatorsk. Russia also is advancing on Sumy in the north and Zaporhyzhia in the south.

Sy repeats the nonsensical argument that the Russia military is incompetent because it has failed to fully defeat Ukraine — a NATO armed and funded proxy — in the time it took the Soviets to defeat the Nazis. Ok, let’s accept that as a fair standard… What does it say about the fact that US military failed to defeat the Taliban after 20 years in Afghanistan? The slow pace of Russia’s advance compared to World War II reflects a strategy for minimizing losses among soldiers and civilians. According to General Valery Gerasimov in a recent briefing, Russia has captured ~1,700 km² from January 1 to March 31st in 2026. By way of comparison, Russia captured more territory in the first three months of 2026 than in the first three months of 2025. So much for the ridiculous claim that the Russian army “has no offensive capability.”

Finally, my appearance on Judge Napolitano’s show on Monday led to the creation of a LEGO rap video:

Danny Davis and I discussed the aftermath of Trump’s announcement of the extended ceasefire:

I appeared today on the Jimmy Dore Show (go to the 58 minute mark):

Sulaiman Ahmed was doing a marathon today. I appear at the 4:56:00 time stamp: