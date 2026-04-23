Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
1h

It's so sad to see the legacy that Sy Hersh built totally torched in recent years.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
1h

😀 😃

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