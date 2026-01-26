As a certified firearms instructor, I have enough experience to know when law enforcement is out of line and engaging in criminal conduct. Based on the video evidence I have seen, the shooting of Alex Pretti by a group of Homeland Security law enforcement officers was unjustified, and most likely was caused in part by inadequate training. Pretti is not without blame. He carried a concealed weapon, along with two additional full magazines, to the protests. If you’re going to protest, leave your damn gun at home.

If Pretti had pulled the gun and tried to fire a shot then the Border Patrol officers would have been fully justified in shooting him. But that is not what happened! As Pretti was wrestled to the ground by five officers — Pretti was resisting, but he did not draw his gun. You can see in the following video that the Sig Sauer, which he was carrying in an inside-the-waistband holster on his backside, was removed by one of the Border Patrol officers. That officer apparently hollered, “Gun,” which then caused at least one of the other officers to draw his semi-automatic pistol and to start firing at Pretti in the mistaken belief that he was suppressing an imminent threat. At no time did Pretti draw the gun and threaten to shoot the officers.

This is a total fuck up. While I am personally in favor of removing the hordes of illegal migrants that have flooded into the United States during Biden’s four years in office, I believe it must be done according to the law. At the same time, US citizens have the right to protest the policy of the Trump administration. The situation is likely to escalate in light of other reports that ICE and Border Patrol have been authorized to enter homes without a warrant… This is a flagrant violation of the US Constitution. My ancestors rebelled against the British Crown for this kind of behavior.

Even if Pretti had not been shot, the use of force against him also was, in my opinion, excessive and unnecessary. Law enforcement is supposed to be trained in de-escalating confrontations. I can understand the frustration among the law enforcement people who are being confronted by angry crowds, but beating the shit out of someone who is holding a cell phone is not justified. It would be one thing if Alex Pretti had punched and attacked the Feds who surrounded him and were showering him with pepper spray. But that did not happen either. This was a case of mob violence, except the mob was comprised of Federal law enforcement officers. This kind of behavior is indicative of poor training and poor leadership. The officer who fired the first shot should be charged with manslaughter and the officer in charge at the scene should be fired. I doubt that will happen… We’ll see.