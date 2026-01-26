Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
12h

I don't think that the officer(s) that shot Mr. Pretti, nor the officer in charge, will be punished by the federal government. As happened after Rebecca Good's murder on Jan.7, Trump, Noem, and more higher-ups immediately passed judgment on the deceased--before all of the cell phone videos had been posted, let alone reviewed and analyzed. The DHS army is and will be protected and excused.

They act in violation of the US Constitution, as Larry wrote. Yes, warrant-less entry will make the dangerous and lethal situations worse.

More notes: Mr. Pretti was shot after his gun was removed. Also, a total of 10 shots were fired into Alex Pretti's body. The videos reviewed by DropSiteNews journalists recorded the shots: https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/customs-border-patrol-agent-kills-minneapolis-nurse-video-analysis?r=2vzf0g&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

mk68
11h

Thank you for the dose of calm, informed reason. There is evidently a culture of impunity that has been manufactured by, among other things, the Supreme Court's ruling in Trump vs. United States (July 2024) that seems to give carte blanche to the Executive in the person of the President. Given the already-ambitious concept of Executive power informing Trump's presidency, it does not take much for the assumption of legal immunity to cascade down the hierarchy of Federal law enforcement and the military.

This will eventually come back to bite the administration in particular and government more generally, and will likely result in a backlash similar to what unfolded following Watergate and defeat in Vietnam. That it has not yet done so is tied to the active support (financial, military and ideological) by both Biden and Trump of carnage in Palestine, along with a neutered uniparty Congress and pliant, stenography-practising legacy media.

Until then, however, how many more must die due to the poorly administered, recklessly encouraged and adrenaline- and fear-fueled rampage that is being encouraged from the White House down? It is of a piece with the wanton slaughter of Venezuelan boat crews and passengers. All demonstrate a casual contempt - not even disregard - for human life, personified by Scott Bessent's preposterous, pompous performance at Davos, boasting about the purposefully harmful human impact of sanctions against Iran. That this is now coming home, rather than simply as usual being aimed outwards, will force a long overdue reckoning. Hopefully very soon.

