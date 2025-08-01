Tucker’s interview with retired US Army Lt. Col Aguilar is a MUST watch. Spread this video. Make it go viral. The US is facilitating a war crime in Gaza. God bless Col. Aguilar. I have no words to enhance his description of the horror.

And God bless Tucker Carlson. He is standing up to the genocidists who claim to be people chosen by God. The Zionists are scum. Please watch.

Here is my conversation today with Garland Nixon.