ISIS militants executing Ethiopian Christians in Syria

Alzheimer’s appears to be the standard for US foreign policy, especially with respect to terrorism, in Washington’s dealings with the Middle East/West Asian countries. Trump had a wildly successful day in Saudi Arabia, hobnobbing enthusiastically with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salaman, aka MBS. Just one more example of the power of a trillion dollars to erase the memory of a heinous crime, when MBS pledged today to invest that sum in the United States… plus he signed up to buy tons of US weapons. Neither the President nor any member of his entourage exhibited any discomfort in hanging with a guy who allegedly ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post reporter a few years back.

While MBS has denied ordering the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, multiple credible investigations—including from the U.S. intelligence community and the UN—conclude that he likely authorized or approved the operation. The killing was widely seen as part of a broader campaign to silence dissent within and outside Saudi Arabia. In February 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) released a declassified report concluding:

We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

So MBS gets a pass and is still considered acceptable company for world political and business leaders. But that was not the most egregious display of audacity… Donald Trump doubled down by announcing his intent to lift all sanctions on the new Syrian regime — led by a genuine, Islamic terrorist — and his plan to meet with Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Jawlani. Jawlani was a prominent figure in the Syrian opposition and led the rebel group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which the US State Department has identified as one of the ten most active international terrorist organizations since 2017.

Within the last month, Jawlani and his crew have slaughtered Alawites and Christians in Syria. Jawlani claims to be a “new man.” I guess he is the St. Paul of the Muslim Salafist world. Hamas, pay attention… if you get a haircut, trim your beard and don a nifty Brooks Brothers suit, along with a red power tie, maybe Donald Trump will deem you worthy of a visit and a chat. This was an absurd and perverse moment in Trump’s speech to Saudi officials and international business leaders… worst of all, the crowd applauded like trained Seals begging to be fed a nice anchovy.

Apart from this, Trump made some significant points. For instance, he said that US foreign policy should move towards economic cooperation rather than intervention and nation-building, implicitly distancing himself from previous administrations. He highlighted the importance of regional transformation, urging countries to prioritize economic development over conflict. Was this just a cliché, or is Trump serious about breaking with the neocons? Regardless, this part of his speech was warmly received.

Trump also provided a glimmer of hope with respect to Iran by reiterating the US desire to engage Iran for negotiations over its nuclear program, suggesting the potential easing of economic sanctions in exchange for curtailing nuclear development, while emphasizing that the opportunity would not remain open indefinitely. This has the Zionists pulling their hair out by the roots. They ain’t happy in Tel Aviv.

Trump’s effort to rekindle talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel fell flat. After President Trump called on Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords — i.e., a series of agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab nations — the audience sat on their hands… no applause.

I continue to hope, perhaps in vain, that the Arab leaders who meet with Trump this week will champion the cause of the Palestinian people and press Trump to end support for the genocide. If that happens, I’ll forgive Trump for hanging out with terrorists.