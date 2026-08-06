Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
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I am seething (once again) about Pete Hegseth. A person in his position should--must--connect personally with the troops on a visit. Yes of course, eat with them! Stand in line for food with them! Interact and talk with them!

But when he was onboard that ship, he was probably fearful of what he'd hear from them. He also thinks so highly of himself (another god) and his position in the Administration that he would not stoop to eating as the enlisted men do.

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aDoozy
1dEdited

Of course the Trump-serving mainstream media will bury any journalist's story about meager, unpalatable food and no mail deliveries to deployed ships. Such stories make the leaders look bad, and the populace would get angry and cry for justice. Must keep the masses ignorant and placid.

If some senators and congressmen got a delegation together for a fact-finding mission to one or more of the USN ships parked in the waters south of the Middle East...that would be good. A helicopter could ferry them around. Problem is how to make surprise visits to the mess halls. Also, would the higher-ups allow this?

Any other ideas?

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