Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John W Waring's avatar
John W Waring
9h

If anyone in or adjacent to the Administration thinks that Russia, after expending its blood and treasure, and having won decisively on the battlefield, would swallow the camel of an 800,000 manned army of Ukraine, is both hard of hearing and delusional, or has a sinister agenda that will occasion more pointless death and destruction. I question whether Ukraine, after years of bloodletting, actually has that number of able bodied men of military age.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael's avatar
Michael
12hEdited

Thanks for the report. I noticed that EU leaders as Merz also seem to be totally misinformed. In addition to that I was shocked to see a (very likely authentic) video where Merz is sobbing on stage about the cruelties of the war and russians, which lead to the impression that he's so naive not to notice that he's fed Ukrainian propaganda. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tv9n00vsthM So this is the guy who wants to seize Russian assets with von der Leyen and Weber and give that 210 billion EUR to Ukraine. Russia has now sued Euroclear to unfreeze that money, which sum is about the size of the yearly Belgium budget. That will ruin Euroclear, Belgium and then the EU/Euro. Some pointed out that this also helps BRICS, because it's just arbitrary what the EU does. Germany is currently losing 1500 good jobs per day in traditional industries (engineering, automotive, chemical) and Merz is selling out the country, romantically falling for Ukrainian propaganda. Now he wants to see German troops in Ukraine as a "peace force" and even shoot "back" at Russians. It was reported that his father died in WW2 and it seems 70 year old Merz is just unfit for his job in many regards. As he is the former head of Blackrock in Germany, I wonder what kind of incompetent people work for them. I also suspect that the source of misinformation is somewhere in that sphere, manifesting Blackrock interests and trying to use public resources to defend/free Ukraine to reduce their losses in this area. Also: When US leaders ask their intelligence sources and they spit out Ukrainian propaganda and German/EU intelligence also spits out Ukrainian propaganda, they will likely see it confirmed by the other and therefore think it's true. At least naive, emotional, incompetent people who want to "help" will do, and I fear this is the case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture