Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
9h

Trump is oblivious to anything that doesn't proceed from his own obnoxious pie hole. He has the IQ of a malaria ridden monkey in the Congo. (My apologies to the Congolian monkeys.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
9h

😀 😃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture