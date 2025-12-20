Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual combined “Direct Line” call-in and year-end press conference on December 19, 2025, in Moscow, lasting over 4 hours. Ukraine and peace negotiations dominated early questions, with Putin projecting confidence in Russia’s military position while expressing conditional openness to diplomacy, but he insisted that Russia will not soften its core conditions, and that the war will continue until those terms are met. I have summarized the key points that Putin addressed:

With respect to the military situation in Ukraine, Putin said that Russian forces are “advancing on all fronts” and have seized the strategic initiative, predicting further successes before year-end. He highlighted specific gains (e.g., near Kupyansk and Pokrovsk) and said Russia’s goals will be achieved “one way or another”—preferably peacefully, but by force if necessary.

There were several questions regarding the negotiations with the United States. Putin reiterated that Russia is “ready and willing to end the conflict peacefully” and resolve “root causes” (Kremlin’s term for demands like Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, “denazification,” and recognition of annexed territories: Crimea, Donbas, and parts of southern Ukraine). He referenced his June 2024 proposals again as the basis, ruling out no new concessions. Let’s recall that on June 14, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry where he outlined what he described as a “realistic” and “concrete” set of proposals for ending the war in Ukraine and achieving a “final resolution” (not a freeze). The speech was timed just before a Swiss-hosted peace summit that excluded Russia. Putin’s conditions were presented as non-negotiable prerequisites for immediate ceasefire and negotiations:

Full Withdrawal of Ukrainian Forces: Ukraine must completely withdraw troops from the entire administrative territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts (the four regions Russia partially occupies and annexed in 2022)—including areas not under Russian control at the time. Ukrainian Neutrality: Kyiv must officially abandon aspirations to join NATO and commit to permanent neutral status, with no foreign military bases or alliances. Demilitarization and “Denazification”: Significant limits on Ukraine’s armed forces size and armament; removal of “neo-Nazi” influences. Recognition of Russian Control: International acknowledgment of Crimea as Russian (annexed 2014) and the four regions as part of Russia. Lifting of Sanctions: The West must remove all sanctions on Russia. Other Issues: Protection of Russian-speaking populations’ rights; Ukraine to remain non-nuclear.

Putin portrayed Russia as negotiating from “a position of strength” and said that there is “no need” for Moscow to make new compromises beyond those he claims to have already entertained in earlier talks around US-backed peace ideas.

Putin said the “ball is entirely in the court of Ukraine, its leadership, and Western (especially European) sponsors.” He noted “certain signals” from Kyiv indicating dialogue willingness, but saw no genuine readiness for compromise, blaming Zelensky for refusing territorial discussions.

Putin remained inflexible on relinquishing any of the territories that Russia has incorporated (described as “integral parts of Russia”). His answer to a question about the Ukrainian territories Russia incorporated in September 2022 was identical to what he told the expanded meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry Board (often described in English as the annual meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry or Defence Ministry Board) on Wednesday… He firmly rejected any NATO or European troop presence in Ukraine. He suggested that Russia could pause deep strikes if Ukraine holds elections (martial law currently bans them), but framed this as hypothetical. At the same time, Putin praised President Trump’s peace initiatives in general and said a draft US–Ukraine framework “could be the basis” for a deal, but only if it is adjusted to reflect Russia’s demands and removes what he called the “root causes” of the conflict.

Putin was uncompromising regarding Europe, accusing European leaders of “war hysteria” and “robbing” Russia via frozen assets (calling EU plans “daylight robbery”). He dismissed the European narratives as lies while welcoming US efforts under Trump.

Overall, Putin’s tone was defiant and optimistic about Russia’s position, balancing diplomatic openness (on Moscow’s terms) with threats of continued military pressure. He avoided direct criticism of Trump, implying the U.S. approach is more pragmatic than Europe’s. The speech signaled that there are no immediate breakthroughs in ongoing talks (e.g., post-Berlin proposals) unless Ukraine/West align with Russian demands.

I hope that Steve Witkoff and US intelligence analysts take the time to read what Putin said during Friday’s marathon annual question-and-answer session with the Russian people. As Ray McGovern frequently observes, “if you want to know what the Russians are going to do, listen to what they say.” Vladimir Putin was unambiguous about the Russian position for ending the war in Ukraine… Is Donald Trump listening?

