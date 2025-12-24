Vovan and Lexus

The boys did it again. My new friends, Russian comedians Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus) pulled off another of their incredible video pranks. In their latest work of genius they impersonated Ukrainian presidential aide Igor Zhovkva and had a candid chat with two former Biden National Security Council (NSC) officials: Amanda Sloat (Senior Director for Europe, architect of Biden’s Ukraine policy) and Eric Green (Senior Director for Russia and Central Asia, with 30+ years in diplomacy). Their prank produced some damning and candid admissions about US policy on Ukraine-Russia negotiations in Istanbul in March 2022, NATO expansion, and the war’s preventability going forward.

They released the videos on December 10 and 11. The first part was with Amanda Sloat and focused on NATO/neutrality); the second part featured Sloat and Eric Green (via Sloat’s “referral”). Amanda Sloat reflected on Biden-era decisions, admitting regrets in hindsight. Here is a summary of her main points:

Preventability of War: She conceded that if Ukraine had declared neutrality and abandoned NATO aspirations in Jan 2022 (pre-invasion) or during Istanbul talks, it “may well have prevented/stopped the war” and “certainly would have prevented the destruction and the loss of life.” She said that there were discussions with Biden on pushing Ukraine this way, but she was “uncomfortable” with this option because it would implicitly give Russia “sphere of influence or veto power” over Ukraine.

The 2023 Offensive: Sloat said that the White House hoped that Ukraine’s offensive in the summer of 2023 was launched with the intent to reclaim territory militarily and then be able to negotiate better terms with Russia, but she lamented that “everything went differently than hoped.” With the benefit of hindsight she questioned if neutrality pre-war would have been better choice for Ukraine.

NATO: Sloat conceded that NATO membership was unrealistic, but prioritized principle over prevention.

You can watch the full interview with Sloat here:

https://rumble.com/v72u39m-prank-with-amanda-sloat.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Ms. Sloat then brought her former colleague, Eric Green, into the conversation. Green was more cynical and strategic in his comments about the current state of affairs. He said:

Istanbul was Not a Missed Opportunity: Green emphasized that he has “no regrets” about Biden’s policy on Ukraine, stating: “assume the worst and have no regrets.” He said that Istanbul wasn’t an opportunity lost… Instead the fighting on the battlefields were the real negotiations. He expressed regret that Russia regrouped, leading to what he characterizes as a stalemate. He admitted that if Russia felt it was losing, it would be willing to make concessions.

Minsk Success: Now for the truly cynical portion of the conversation. Green, echoing Angela Merkel, praised Minsk agreements for buying time — i.e., it allowed Ukraine to acquire more arms and expanded ties with, Western intelligence agencies, which means the CIA and MI-6. He advised what he thought was Igor Zhovka, that Ukraine should repeat this ploy — i.e., conclude the same fake peace agreement and make it “vague” so that Russia thinks it won (e.g., territorial ambiguity), but Ukraine retains flexibility.

Future War Prep: In Green’s view, ceasefire means “another war, because the way to prevent war is to prepare for it.” Ukraine needs new arms, allies, security guarantees for long-term deterrence, which includes deploying NATO forces in Ukraine without calling them NATO forces.

Here is the video with Sloat and Green together:

https://rumble.com/v72tb30-prank-with-amanda-sloat-and-eric-green.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Although these two are not part of the Trump administration, I believe that their thoughts on how Ukraine should deal with Russia are shared by several members of the Trump administration. It is sickening, though not shocking, that Sloat and Green have such a callous disregard for the death and destruction visited on Ukraine, and to a lesser extent on Russia, just because they wanted to thwart Russia from exerting any influence over Ukraine. From their perspective Ukraine is the lackey of the US.

Here are new conversations I’ve had over the last couple of days. The first is with Stas Krapivnik; the second with Glenn Diesen; and my chat today with Garland Nixon. Garland and I have not been able to do this during the past two months because of travel schedules: