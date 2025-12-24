Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

I remain sceptical regarding Angela Merkel’s supposedly cunning duplicity (Hollande is a different matter). A lot of politicians of the years immediately following the 2003 invasion of Iraq have been furiously rewriting history in order to explain that, appearances to the contrary notwithstanding, they were always pro-”Ukraine” (post-2014 coup version). In Europe today it takes guts to defend what until recently were pretty obvious acts of national interest.

First of all, just prior to the February 2014 coup, we have Victoria Nuland discussing her picks for a new government in Kiev with Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, and rounding it all off with ”and fuck the EU”. If the then-leadership of the EU had already been on board, then such a statement would not have made sense.

Secondly, Merkel very quickly overcame her initial scepticism re Nordstream once in office and benefitted politically by allowing Gerhard Schröder to take the flak politically whilst Germany’s (and therefore Europe’s) economic security was being bolstered by this massive investment, made necessary by post-Orange Revolution and Polish shenanigans interfering with supplies of gas via Soviet era pipelines.

The matter of Merkel’s full approval of all this was recently restated by Schröder himself at a gathering in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in north east Germany, at an inquiry into the establishment in 2021 of a foundation for climate and environment protection financed with Russian money. The purpose of the foundation was to circumvent US sanctions against Nordstream (dating from the first Trump administration). The inquiry was focused on investigating possible corruption (yawn).

Schröder was having none of it and dismissed the whole charade, even asking the inquiry chair after hours of questioning to ”put an end to this crap”. Most tellingly, he explained that Merkel’s decision to phase out nuclear power in 2011, following the Fukushima disaster, meant that Russian gas was the environmentally friendly option at that time, hence the validity of the foundation. Schröder testified: ”Frau Merkel was very committed to this issue”.*

I’ll bet she was. We can see very clearly why today.

*Source: Financial Times, Nov 6

