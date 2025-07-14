Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
11h

I am curious about this proposal: selling large volumes of weapons to European allies.

It is my understanding that many of the European countries' economies are struggling and weak. How can they afford to purchase a lot of weapons? Will those weapons then be gifts to Ukraine, or will each country attack Russia on its own?

The idea of a sanctions package targeting countries that buy Russian oil and goods is basically the US wounding itself. If the US punishes China for buying things from Russia, what's to stop China from retaliating by halting business with the US?

The idea of the US telling another country (via sanctions) that it cannot conduct business with any country it chooses is absurd to me.

Who made Donald Trump King of the World?

Ed
2h

The 'poor' Peacemaker Donald Trump......

The guy just can't get the Russians, the Iranians, the Chinese, the Yemenis to do what he orders them to do.

I don't know anything about how New York real estate deals are transacted, but I would imagine there must be some negotiated give and take involved in the process.

America long ago forgot how to engage in real negotiations on anything. For the USA, it is all about threats of violence, sanctions or whatever.

LBJ's war became Nixon's war; Biden's war is about to become Trump's war. Best of luck with it.....

