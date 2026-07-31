Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5h

It is a false flag. I agree with Larry's inclination to blame Israel. Here is why:

1. What beef does Iran have with Egypt? It doesn't have one. 2. Egypt's Minister of Information said right away that the Egyptian government does not hold Iran responsible. 3. Israel has done false flags before. 4. FM Aragchi said it was not Iran. He pointed out Israel's guilt and intended reason right away. 5. I believe that Egypt's MoI and Iran's FM spoke out quickly and decisively because they had Intelligence to ID the culprit.

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Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
5h

Definitely a false flag

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