There are a lot of theories circulating on the internet trying to explain why Trump ordered the capture and abduction of Nicholas Maduro last Saturday, e.g., grab control of oil, loot Venezuelan silver, or boot Russia, China and Iran from Venezuela. But there may be another reason, which does not exclude some of the other theories, that involves billions of dollars and a donor to Donald Trump… Meet Paul Singer.

Paul Singer, the billionaire founder and co-CEO of Elliott Investment Management (a hedge fund known for activist investing and distressed debt strategies, often labeled a “vulture fund”), has significant economic interests in Venezuela tied to the country’s long-standing sovereign debt defaults and oil assets. Singer, a major Republican donor (including millions to Trump-related causes), has been linked by critics to influencing US policy toward Venezuela, though his interests are primarily financial through distressed sovereign debt and assets.

In November 2025, an affiliate of Elliott (Amber Energy) won a US court-mandated auction and purchased Citgo Petroleum—the US-based refining and marketing subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA—for approximately $5.9 billion. The Citgo sale stemmed from a long-running Delaware court case initiated by creditors (starting with Crystallex in 2017) seeking recovery for Venezuela’s defaults on bonds and expropriations. PDVSA’s “alter ego” liability made Citgo’s parent company (PDV Holding) seizable. Singer’s strategy mirrors past successes, such as his 15-year litigation against Argentina’s debt default, which yielded billions for Elliott.

Citgo includes three major Gulf Coast refineries, 43 terminals, and a network of over 4,000 gas stations. Court advisors valued the assets at $11–13 billion, while Venezuelan estimates reached $18 billion, meaning Elliott acquired it at a substantial discount due to sanctions and operational constraints.

Citgo’s refineries are optimized for processing Venezuela’s heavy “sour” crude oil. US sanctions had forced it to source more expensive alternatives (e.g., from Canada or Colombia), reducing profitability. With the January 2026 U.S. operation that captured Nicolás Maduro and shifted control, Elliott stands to benefit from potential resumed access to cheaper Venezuelan oil, significantly boosting Citgo’s value and operations.

There is some real irony here because of Singer’s previous efforts to prevent Donald Trump from winning the Republican nomination in 2016. The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news website largely funded by Singer (a vocal “Never Trump” Republican during the 2016 primaries who supported Marco Rubio), hired the opposition research firm Fusion GPS in late 2015 to conduct general negative research on multiple Republican presidential candidates, including Donald Trump.

Fusion GPS was subsequently hired (starting April 2016) by the law firm Perkins Coie, representing the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Fusion GPS then engaged former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele in June 2016 to compile the memos that became known as the Steele Dossier (alleging ties between Trump and Russia). The Free Beacon, Singer, and associates explicitly stated they had no knowledge of, contact with, or funding for Christopher Steele or the dossier. I bet Mr. Singer is now quite pleased that Donald Trump is in the White House.

I will wait till tomorrow to write about US piracy of Russian-flagged tankers. This is a very dangerous action by Trump and is likely to sink any further chance of peace negotiations.

