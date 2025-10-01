Son of the New American Revolution

Kent Ramsay

It is obvious that the FBI story from the beginning has been a pure fabrication, starting with the gun. And then proceeding to the total destruction of the crime scene. And including the immediate removal of every element used to commit the crime scene that were on the stage. This was done by the perpetrators most likely who were on the TP Security Team. Amazingly, these people who were paid to secure Charlie and who watched him die are still his Security Detail and did Security for the Memorial event. Conclusion - since the FBI is now "outed" as a part of the murder and a key part of the Cover Up, it would be insane to look to them to "clean up" their story and now lead the search for the real gun and the real killer. They are clearly the same FBI that orchestrated J6, that orchestrated the fake assassination attempt on the Michigan governor, and oversaw the Russia Collusion Hoax. The FBI under Trump has apparently destroyed all the Epstein evidence or just hidden it so the blackmail can continue. So, if the FBI is still wearing a Black Hat, then so it the Boss of The FBI and his Boss. The Big Boss.

ann watson

Hi Larry- awesome that I can comment - thank you. Why was there no blood everywhere when they were carrying him to the car ? I've even read there was no trail of blood but now the University has taken all the grass out so we only know now by memory I also thought that he must have lost most of his head. But if his heart exploded there would have been huge blood on everyone carrying him. There's even videos of his arms during the carrying process and there's no blood Here's one video of his arm that seems to indicate he's still alive - but I saw another video of them taking him to the car, and his arm is hanging down - clean - and they're all clean too - I don't have that video handy though. https://www.winterwatch.net/2025/09/new-footage-after-strike-on-kirk-suggests-he-was-alive/

