If you watched today’s spectacle at the Quantico Marine Base, where Donald Trump and Secretary of War delivered awful speeches to more than 800 General Officers, I imagine you are hearing Peggy Lee sing, Is that All There Is? Well, leave it to the brilliant Yves Smith to explain the reason for the meeting. She sent me the following message:

After Charlie Kirk, perhaps I have become too fond of complicated theories. But it’s ludicrous to have called so many senior guys in for such a silly agenda. A stern memo and/or video sessions would have done. So the big stoopid meeting, IMHO was to cover for a smaller gathering that had to be done in person. And where whoever was summoned would be a big tell as to what the focus was.

No, Yves… I think you nailed it. Besides the massive US naval force parked off the coast of Venezuela, we are now hearing that US tanker aircraft are flying to the Middle East via England. We saw the same phenomena in the days preceding the June 24 attack on Iran.

If the Trump administration is planning a coordinated attack on Venezuela and Iran, the commanders of USCENTCOM and USSOUTHCOM would be involved. While the plans for such attacks could have been discussed over a SVTCS (i.e., Secure Video Teleconferences), those sessions usually have dozens of straphangers watching. If you want to keep close hold on such planning, you do it in person. If the CENTCOM and SOUTHCOM commanders had been called to Washington alone, the odds are high that someone would have reported this. With the presence of the US naval force off the coast of Venezuela and the movement of US aircraft towards the Persian Gulf, this likely would have attracted unwanted attention… Well played Ms. Smith!

Turning to the Charlie Kirk murder, I want you to watch the following video that clearly demonstrates the impossibility of the FBI claim that the murder weapon was a .30-06.

I received the following message late today from a friend who is very well connected. He writes:

I was told by someone very high up at TP USA the bullet hit c2 and crushed its way through c7. Charlie’s entire neck was destroyed. The heart was destroyed instantly and the bullet was found near T1 of the spine. He then said there were broken pieces of bullet found and no one mentioned to him it was a .30-06. They just called it a bullet. Hope you are well just wanted to pass this on.

Bullet fragments are consistent with a frangible round of ammunition. A frangible round of ammunition is a specialized bullet designed to disintegrate into tiny pieces upon impact with hard surfaces, such as steel or concrete. These bullets are typically made from compressed powdered metals like copper, tin, or zinc, which are engineered to break apart on contact rather than retain their shape or penetrate deeply. The key purpose of frangible ammunition is to minimize the risk of ricochet, splash-back, and over-penetration, making them ideal for use in indoor ranges, close-quarters training, and environments where shooter safety and bystander protection are top priorities.

One possible candidate for the rifle used to kill Charlie is a 300 Blackout fired from a short-barreled rifle. Here is one example from Daniel Defense — the DDM4 V7P 300 Blackout Semi-Automatic Pistol with Stabilizing Brace. You can mount a scope on this and easily hide it in a backpack:

I am not saying this is the weapon that was used… I am simply showing you that there are a number of rifles that could shoot this type of round and be easily concealed.

Here is a video showing the cavitation effect of a 300 Blackout soft point bullet fired from 30 yards:

You can see the massive cavitation caused by this round. It creates a shockwave inside the body that ripples out in all directions. Here is the photo — one frame of the video — when Charlie is struck. Remember, there are 30 frames per second, so what you are seeing is 1/30th of a second:

In the next frame you can see the cavitation effect as both the front and back of Charlie’s T-shirt moved up and out — again, this was 1/30th of a second:

The bullet that hit Charlie caused an immediate cavitation in his body that expanded the chest and neck, but the bullet did not exit. If the report I mentioned above is correct, the bullet hit the spinal column and fragmented, which suggests some type of frangible round.

Here is a video where you can see the cavitation effect when a deer is hit by a bullet:

I do not know what rifle and ammunition was used to kill Charlie Kirk… But it certainly was not a .30-06 round fired by Tyler Robinson. The video evidence demands a real investigation, not the clown show being put out by Kash Patel.

