Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
11h

😀 😃

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
8h

If Trump genuinely believes that Iran is vanquished, then why has he ordered a big attack? Also, if Trump is thinking this way--iincluding no comprehension of what he has done to the global economy--that means he has lost touch with reality...especially if he denies facts, and that he cannot process information properly.

His unsociable behavior--the rants and rages--are dangerous~to those around him, and to the world.

We know he has a personality disorder--->narcissism. He has behaviors that are symptomatic of dementia. Add to these the report that he is not cognizant of realities, and we see a person who should NOT be in place.

I think that his sagging face and sleepy or closed eyes indicate that he is being medicated to not burst into a rage when he is on camera.

We are at a flash point with DJT in this mental condition. I pray for an intervention.

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