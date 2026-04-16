Trump is going to attack Iran again — perhaps as early as this weekend — as a prelude to declaring victory and withdrawing US forces from the Persian Gulf area. I say this because Trump, via Secretary of War Hegseth, has dispatched 10,000 more US military personnel to the Persian Gulf region, along with the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group. In addition, there has been a sizeable fleet of C-17s flowing into Jordan and Saudi Arabia. In other words, while Trump is telling interviewers that the war is over, he is busy prepping for another strike.

In preparation for that strike, the Trump team if pushing a frantic information operation that insists that the US has blocked dozen of ships from entering and leaving the Persian Gulf on the first full day of the US embargo. This is a lie. The Pentagon is cooperating with this disinformation campaign… Certainly not the first time that the Department of War and a theater commander have issued false reports in order to persuade the citizens of the US that the war is going our way. The reality is that the US still does not have enough ships in place, along with helicopters, to carryout an effective blockade. Moreover, the US is keeping its ships at least 500 miles from the Iranian coast out of fear of being struck by a Close-Range Ballistic Missile (CRMB) or a Coastal Defense Cruise Missile (CDCM).

The fact that the US has failed to crush Iran’s ballistic and cruise missile threats is highlighted by the voyage of the USS George H.W. Bush, which shunned the risk of sailing though the Suez canal and the Red Sea, and chose instead to sail around Africa.

I had the privilege of interviewing Robert Barnes this morning — hopefully the video will be posted on Counter Currents by Friday at the latest — and he provided shocking details of what is going on behind the scene at the White House. Donald Trump began exhibiting signs of early dementia in September 2025… He frequently confabulates, he routinely loses his temper and unleashes screaming rants, and he is incapable of doing critical thinking. According to Barnes, Trump’s senior White House staff are behaving like children with an abusive, drug-addled father… i.e., they walk on egg shells fearful of saying anything that might ignite Trump’s rage.

Trump genuinely believes that the US has vanquished Iran and he does not comprehend the massive economic damage that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is doing to the global economy. His declining mental state is dangerous because he is prone to make rash decisions based solely on his emotional state at the time.

JD Vance reportedly is working feverishly behind the scenes to arrange a new meeting with the Iranians in Islamabad. Iran is insisting that there must be a ceasefire between the Israelis and Hezbollah in Lebanon before another meeting with Vance. Late Wednesday night in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Security Council rejected the ceasefire and vowed to continue with its invasion of southern Lebanon.

I hope I am wrong and that Vance succeeds in getting Israel to agree to the ceasefire with Hezbollah, but I think that Hezbollah must inflict more casualties on the Israelis before they will be ready to call for and accept a ceasefire. Unless Trump orders US military forces in Jordan and Saudi Arabia to end operations and return to the United States, I think we are in for a new round of unnecessary violence.

I discussed these issues today with Glenn Diesen:

I also had a good session with Mario Nawfal on the same topic: