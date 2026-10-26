Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
10h

The UAE’s desalination plant is an engineering marvel. But a distributed source of water it is not.

By contrast, overall Iran gets only 1% of its water from desalination, although that figure rises to 3% of their drinking water. The rest is sourced naturally.

Water is a fundamental prerequisite for life. There is a colossal risk asymmetry between Iran and its Gulf neighbors in this critically strategic area. Iran’s water can’t be turned off, essentially. There are too many sources. The other Gulf states can lose theirs in a single missile strike.

There is an important humanitarian side to it though. Intentionally targeting the Gulf’s desalination plants would surely be a war crime. (Attacks may not be perpetrated against infrastructure that is essential for civilian life.) My sense is that Iran would not go down that road unless it’s existential, even though war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed against them.

Another country with a huge dependence on desalinated water is Israel. Israel gets 80% of its household water that way.

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Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
13h

And that’s winning

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