Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
5h

VETERAN INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS FOR SANITY (VIPS)

Fulton Armstrong, National Intelligence Officer for Latin America (ret.)

William Binney, NSA Technical Director for World Geopolitical & Military Analysis; Co-founder of NSA’s Signals Intelligence Automation Research Center (ret.)

Marshall Carter-Tripp, Foreign Service Officer (ret.) and Division Director, State Department Bureau of Intelligence and Research

Graham E. Fuller, Vice-Chair, National Intelligence Council (ret.)

Philip Giraldi, C.I.A., Operations Officer (ret.)

Matthew Hoh, former Capt., USMC, Iraq & Foreign Service Officer, Afghanistan (associate VIPS)

Larry Johnson, former C.I.A. Intelligence Officer & former State Department Counter-Terrorism Official (ret.)

John Kiriakou, former C.I.A. Counterterrorism Officer and former senior investigator, Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Karen Kwiatkowski, former Lt. Col., U.S. Air Force (ret.), at Office of Secretary of Defense watching the manufacture of lies on Iraq, 2001-2003

Edward Loomis, Cryptologic Computer Scientist, former Technical Director at NSA (ret.)

Ray McGovern, former U.S. Army infantry/intelligence officer & C.I.A. analyst; C.I.A. Presidential briefer (ret.)

Elizabeth Murray, former Deputy National Intelligence Officer for the Near East, National Intelligence Council & C.I.A. political analyst (ret.)

Scott Ritter, former MAJ., USMC, former UN Weapon Inspector, Iraq

Coleen Rowley, F.B.I. Special Agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel (ret.)

Sarah G. Wilton, CDR, USNR, (ret.)/D.I.A., (ret.)

Robert Wing, former Foreign Service Officer (associate VIPS)

Ann Wright, Col., U.S. Army (ret.); Foreign Service Officer (resigned in opposition to the war on Iraq)

I salute each and every one of the above signed, you need to stand tall, to stand proud of your humanity, certainly I am so proud of each and every one of you, having heard many of you guesting on many social media platforms I engage with, I especially enjoyed reading your brief but personal bios attached your signatures especially from those of you who state unequivocally your resignation from service because of lies and for manipulating kinetic conflagration with supposed foreign sovereign states, especially that of LTC Kwiatkowski provided a moment of mirth.

I wish each and every one of you nothing but a life of grace, personal peace and the happiness undoubtedly so richly deserved, you have woken up and lived the doctrine of honesty and above all of being true to self. The only thing left to say is thank you and that forever, you have my respect…

Kia Kaha (stay strong) From New Zealand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture