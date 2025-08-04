Protest for Palestinians in Australia

People around the world are shocked by the images coming out of Gaza, yet feel impotent to do anything to stop it. I understand and I share your frustration. The United States is in a unique position to bring a stop to this horror, but the Trump administration is fully under the control of the Zionist crowd, which is comprised of both Jews and Christians. What can the average US citizen do? For starters, end all contributions to both the Republican and Democrat parties. Be sure that your local Congressional representative hears from you with the explicit warning that you will no longer provide any contribution to their campaign unless they take a stand in opposition to the US policy of facilitating a war crime.

On the international front, there is much that the UN can do, starting with expelling Israel from the UN unless it stops killing civilians and it allows unfettered access by UNRWA.

Stop the flow of oil to Israel. Turkey and Azerbaijan are the two biggest culprits in facilitating the genocide because they continue to provide Israel with petroleum and gas.

Hit Israel with tariffs. The U.S., China, Germany, Ireland, and India consistently rank among the top partners for both imports and exports. The U.S. is Israel’s main export partner, while China leads in imports, followed by the U.S. and Germany. China in particular can send a powerful message by cutting economic ties with Israel if it does not end the genocide. Here is the list of the countries that can make a difference:

Exports:

• United States (largest export destination, about 28% of Israeli exports)

• Ireland

• China

• Netherlands

• Germany

• India

• Hong Kong

• United Kingdom

• Belgium

• France Imports:

• China (Israel’s largest source of imports, about $19 billion in 2024)

• United States

• Germany

• Italy

• United Kingdom

• India

• Turkey

• South Korea

• France

• Russia

I think it is incumbent on BRICS to act forcefully on this since Russia and India, along with China, are in a position to exert economic pressure on Israel.

Countries with diplomatic relations with Israel should be prepared to break relations and recall their diplomats. Isolating Israel is the only way to compel it to stop the murder.

Finally, artists should use their creativity and popular appeal to rally supporters to the cause of stopping the genocide. Roger Waters is doing that. Here are two more examples of artists speaking out:

I realize these suggestions are not a perfect solution, but if done in unison I think it would force Israel to stop. Do you have any ideas?