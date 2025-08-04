Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
2h

That is one awe-some photo at the top!

I have written to my representative, and to one of my senators, urging them to vote NO to money and weapons aid to Israel. I told them that if they continue to support Israel in any way, they will definitely not have my vote in the next election. I requested a response, but have not received one from either man.

As far as turning members of Congress against Israel, I do feel choked.

In the lyrics of Ted Nugent~Israel & AIPAC to Congress: 'Got you in a stranglehold...'

