Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀 Most Excellent Update, Mr. Johnson 😃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
1h

Thanks for the video Larry. No matter how crazy insane the news gets, Pepe is always entertaining. I dunno how he does that after a 15 hour day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture