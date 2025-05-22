Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

User's avatar
Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
3h

Oh how I wish he had said that to DJT!! Imagine (without being racist here) the US President accusing SOUTH AFRICA OF GENOCIDE??!! When WE are the ones FACILITATING SATANYAHU in HIS GENOCIDE OF THE PALESTINIANS??!! WHAT A HYPOCRITE!!! What a FOOL DJT IS!!!😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1h

The Trump Administration certainly has South Africa on its hit list.

Since SA's decision to take Israel to the United Nations’ top court (the International Court of Justice), and accuse it of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, the US has: sanctioned South Africa and stopped all U.S. aid and assistance, expelled SA's anbassador from the US, pulled out of the upcoming G20 Summit in SA, and the U.S. president has now accused South Africa, once a key partner in Africa, of the same crime of genocide.

This action reminds me of the Democrats accusing Republicans of doing the villainous things that they themselves had done!

It's projection...which is a psychological defense mechanism where individuals attribute their own (or in this case, Israel's) undesirable traits or actions to others.

US citizens know what happens to folks who accuse, critcize, and tell the truth about Israel...

