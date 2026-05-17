Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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David Cooper's avatar
David Cooper
2h

Sonar21 is only $5. It's like in the 70's, on Fridays when we got a quart bottle of Pepsi for 39¢ and a frozen pizza for $1. This was back when 32oz was enough for two people, nowadays it wouldn't work. The math is almost the same, though, because $1.39 times 4 is $5-something dollars.

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
4h

After watching your interview with Nima I'm writing a Substack for you on GOG and MAGOG: Old vs New Testament + views in American Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Kabbalah - CHABAD. Don't forget that Lionel Walter Rothschild who paid for Schofield Bible in 1909 and got Balfour Letter in 1917 to occupy Palestine with WW1 Jews was a ZIONIST KABBALAH MYSTIC JEW

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