At the conclusion of this article I have posted three new videos — the Friday Roundtable with Judge Napolitano and Ray, my end of the week chat with Nima, and my Wednesday interview with Alex Krainer.
As I write this, the clock is tolling 2300 hours eastern. By this time tomorrow night, we will have some indication of whether or not a war with Iran is on…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Son of the New American Revolution to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.