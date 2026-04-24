Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
5h

The facts speak for themselves, but the average murican is an ignorant and obtuse person who only cares about themselves.

Reply
Share
David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
4h

If ever an article such as this needed to be written, Larry, yours is it. In spades. It had to be written by someone with your impeccable credentials, not easily dismissed as a raving, anti-American lefty.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture