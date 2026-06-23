Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
8h

Here is my understanding of what Larry has told us:

Volodimir Zelensky's uncle is a bag man in a money-laundering operation. He regularly carries large amounts of money from Ukraine to the UAE. The money is deposited into bank accounts, and then is used (by the account holder or the banks themselves?) to purchase properties. The properties are then sold, and those monies are sent to banks in Israel. Then Israel uses the money as it sees fit, including as thank you gifts to US Congressmen for their votes to send millions and billions of (taxpayers') dollars to Ukraine.

No wonder the same war pigs in Congress support monetary aid to both Ukraine's and Israel's war machines. The more US dollars out, the more laundered dollars into the elected officials' pockets. No wonder Zelensky got a standing ovation when he talked to Congress. No wonder Netanyahu gets the royal high-security parade treatment when he comes to D.C. No wonder some US senators and representatives display the Israeli flag in their office.

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aDoozy
8hEdited

For years we have heard and read about the famine(s), and the awful civil wars in Sudan.

Within the past year I read about the UAE backing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group in Sudan. The RSF carries out mass exterminations. The fighters rape and torture.

I had not read why the UAE supports this group, and so I found this article, which I think will interest you:

https://www.middleeasteye.net/explainers/why-uae-involved-sudans-bloody-civil-war

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