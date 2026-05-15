Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
2h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
1h

1. Thanks Larry for the ingenious chart that compares production of Arab states, but.. not dated :-(

Does anyone have the stats on how much damage was done to their manufacturing plants and equipment from bombing and a PRODUCTION CHART comparing quarters?

4Q Dec. 31, 2025 vs 1Q Jan 1-Mar. 31. 2026

4Q Dec. 31. 2025 vs April 1-April 30, 2026

2. Please tell us what is REALLY being said at BRICS FM Summit in India. I did a Substack yesterday on China's BRI * BRICS new rival: IMEC: 3=1 (secret USA) and Bibi added SUNNI Arabs only - UAE BRICS member and Saudi Arabia BRICS attender.

ttps://simplydrm.substack.com/p/imec-hexagon-should-disqualify-india

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