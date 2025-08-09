Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
25m

Reading about Trump's arranged peace settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan (a "malevolant charade", as Larry called it in his Aug.7 post), and Armenia planning to withdraw from the CSTO...it is like Trump s playing the board game Risk where Russia is concerned: one by one, take control of countries surrrounding Russia so NATO bases can be built in these countries.

Israel's goal for domination is the same as Trump's. Israel also causes civil unrest in a country, in order to move in and ultimately take control. It is going on in Syria now, and the stage is set in Lebanon. More playing the game of Risk, always aiming to conquer.

