Son of the New American Revolution

Incredible education with spectacular scenic journey in a magnificent land.. brilliant wonderful view through a magical lens of Pepe thanks to Judge Nap a longtime favorite. What was almost as breathtaking as the natural beauty and architecture was how sparkling clean every place looks, including industrial ports.. first class while American cities look like steerage..

Must watch gem <3

https://www.presstv.ir/doc/Detail/2026/02/18/764305/Golden-Corridor-

Larry, thank-you so much for the very professional film documentary with Pepe Escobar narrating on the INSTC (Int'l N-S Transport Corridor) with essential hubs in Iran<>Azerbaijan<>Russia.

Iran and Russia had to design a solution for different sized railway tracks.

Zangezur corridor Aug 8, 2025 White House: Trump's purpose was/is to OBLITERATE the INSTC.

I knew why Armenia & Azerbaijan were in the White House. Lusting real estate mogul Emperor Trump was ecstatic at the signing of the Peace Deal that included a 99-year lease for US to control the strategic corridor in Caucasus that could invade Iran and get at Russia. The Peace Deal gave US development rights to a route through Armenia that would link Azerbaijan to Turkiye but would pass close to the border with IRAN. Renamed TRIPP: Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity and operate under Armenian law.

Pagan Rothschild State of Israel is NOT the Biblical Jews. The thousands of Jews living peacefully in Iran are thankful to Persian King Cyrus for saving them from extinction. The Persian king named in Isaiah 45 is Cyrus the Great (Cyrus II). Isaiah prophesied his name and role in freeing the Jewish exiles to rebuild the temple around 150 years before Cyrus came to power. Feb 2018 COUNTERFEIT Israel minted a "Temple Coin" featuring Donald Trump and King Cyrus in honor of Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

It is heart-breaking to watch this film doc with amazing photography and realize that some locations could disappear by Friday if Israel, Kushner, Witkoff, and AIPAC-bought Congress get their way. God-willing and Trump-failing the INSTC will set the economies of BRICS ablaze.

