The massive deployment of US combat air assets to the Middle East, accompanied by two carrier strike groups, is not a negotiating ploy. The USCENTCOM chain of command, along with the supporting military assets (e.g., AFSOC, JSOC, EUCOM), fully expected the launch order to be issued for a Friday night strike. But the order has not been issued… At least not yet, as of 2200 hours eastern time on Friday. What is going on?

For starters, there are two senior members of the Trump administration who are warning the President that the attack would be political suicide. They reportedly buttressed their argument against attacking Iran by providing the President with the results of a recent opinion poll. According to the poll results, if Trump starts a war with Iran and there are significant US casualties, the Titanic has a better chance of sailing again than the Republicans winning the midterms. It appears — at least for now — that Trump is reconsidering giving the Execute order.

A second factor that makes an attack less likely this weekend is Tuesday’s State of the Nation address by Trump. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles may be a corrupt, Zionist tool, but she is not politically obtuse. Starting a war with Iran, especially after Trump’s tariff deal was slapped down by the US Supreme Court, would likely set off a firestorm among the Democrats, Independents and the media. Instead of Trump being able to tout all of his massive achievements during his first year of his second term, the public attention would be clamoring for info about the war. JCS Chairman Caine and Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of CENTCOM, have warned the President that there is a high likelihood that there would be US casualties when the US attacks.

But this does not mean that Trump will back down. He is getting enormous pressure from the Zionist crowd — Christians and Israelis — to launch. One critical factor creating pressure to launch this weekend is the moon phase. As you can see from the following image, the next 24 hours marks the end of the New Moon, i.e., darkness. The Air Force and Navy aviators are not keen on flying attack missions when the moon is shining and can illuminate aircraft. The next period of darkness is mid-March… Trump either launches by Sunday or will likely have to wait until mid-March to do the deed.

Trump has one option to walk away without losing face — but it depends on getting the Iranians to play along. He can announce that Iran has agreed to US demands to not pursue a nuclear weapon and that face-to-face negotiations will commence immediately to work out the details. Trump will spin the deal as Iran retreating as a result of the show of US force, even though he will be accepting the deal that Iran has laready offered. I am sure that Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar will be urging Trump to take this off ramp, and that Russia and China will signal their support for that option. Bibi Netanyahu and the Zionist crowd won’t be happy with that, but I think Trump wants to be perceived as a winner and he has been told that an attack on Iran would ensnare him in a protracted war.

The only thing I know for certain is that we have deployed an enormous number of combat air assets and air defense systems to the region, and that they are ready to launch as soon as the order is given. I am hoping that Trump heeds the warnings he has been given from a few members of his national security team and from Arab and Muslim allies in the region.

I discussed some of the potential grave risks the US faces if it attacks Iran with Jackson Hinkle:

Colonel Wilkerson and I discussed the situation in Iran with Nima during our weekly Friday chat:

The Intelligence Round Table welcomed a new addition… John Kiriakou. Ray, John and I had a fruitful, vigorous discussion with Judge Napolitano: