Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
8h

This country is in SO much trouble! 😡 All of these cretins GETTING RICH OFF THE MURDERS OF INNOCENT PEOPLE!! 😡SHAME ON THEM. God will NOT bless them or us with any kind of success in this war, bc WE CHOSE TO BE AGGRESSORS. SATANYAHU AND DJT will spend eternity in HELL & no matter how many prayer sessions ole Petey-boy tries to use to get God’s blessing-it will NOT work! God does NOT work that way. In fact, the idea that you can murder and get gain was first used by Cain!! You know, the brother of Abel? Right? He killed Abel because God liked Abel’s sacrifice better than Cain’s-so Cain murdered him and took Abel’s flocks. Hence the idea that if one murders another to get gain that’s called “The Mahan [destroyer is one meaning of this name] Principle”. (However, anyone who practices this is CURSED by God forever.) This is a very, very ancient concept-clear back to Adam and Eve. War is definitely murder by other means! For DJT, this is what happens when you “make a deal with Satan” which you clearly already have. His teensy minion, SATANYAHU, is just one of Satan’s henchmen, but he’s got DJT firmly in his grip. Pray for the innocent people who are caught up in this conflict through no fault of their own. The innocent Iranians, Israelis, Arabs, & Palestinians who are caught, truly caught, between a rock and a hard place need our prayers for protection.💖

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
8h

😀 😃

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