Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
3h

If “Israel” never came into being - as it shouldn’t have - there wouldn’t be a need for indigenous resistance to their massacres, land grabs and genocide. Cause and effect.

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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