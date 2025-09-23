A Disassembled Mauser

I am sorry to return to the subject of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, but I am receiving a ton of emails with questions and theories and, rather than answer each one individually, I want to address some of the issues. Let me state up front that the flood of alternative theories about the firearm used to kill Charile (e.g., a palm-pistol, a 30-06 rifle, a 22 pistol with a silencer) and the direction of the shot — i.e., from the front, from the side and from behind — tells me that Charlie’s murder was not the work of just one pissed-off 22-year-old who was in love with a transgender furry. Creating a number of false stories and false leads is something that an intelligence organization does in order to misdirect a law enforcement investigation. Frankly, we witnessed the same phenomena with the failed assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania in July 2024.

For starters, it was not a palm-pistol that delivered the fatal shot. The ballistic sound recorded on film when Charlie was shot is not consistent with a pistol. But beyond the problems with the sound, a palm-pistol is a point-and-shoot weapon and it is not a firearm that allows for pinpoint accuracy. If you are seven-yards away from the target — and you are shooting at a bullseye — you are not likely to hit the bullseye. Even the most skilled pistol shooters have trouble hitting a two-inch target at 25 yards and beyond. I have double-checked my thinking with one of my FBI Hostage Rescue Team buddies and he agrees.

While I have finally found a photo of a Mauser that can be quickly broken down (hat tip to Zarael), there is no way, short of using a specially created rifle cartridge, that the bullet that entered Charlie’s throat was a 30-06 fired from a Mauser. However, Special Operations forces and paramilitaries associated with intelligence organizations do have the ability (and have done so) to create rounds that will not go through the body but will cause massive damage. If that is the case here, then we are looking at an organized conspiracy because Tyler Robinson, based on what we now know, did not have that set of skills.

Let me put one other fact on the table — Charlie Kirk was on the Ukrainian death-list. I have seen a photograph of an AZOV battalion soldier, who was sporting a Swastika tat on the back of his neck, praying at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. Why would AZOV Nazis be hanging out with Zionists? And we also know that members of AZOV were in the crowd on January 6, 2021… They were pecifically brought to DC to help create the alleged insurrection.

Now, back to NATO. The rhetoric pouring out of the NATO states is heating up with each passing day… with Poland, Estonia and Germany leading the way. Based on their public comments, the NATO members genuinely believe that they enjoy military superiority over Russia and are proposing a range of crazed responses to alleged Russian provocations, such as shooting down Russian combat aircraft and closing the Baltic Sea to Russian maritime traffic. These are reckless, dangerous and stupid ways of thinking, and this combination of belligerence and bravado is likely to create an incident where Russia will be compelled to respond with military force. As the situation on the ground in Ukraine worsens for the Ukrainian forces, the Western threats will become more wild and hysterical.

I spent an hour with Nima today discussing the Charlie Kirk affair:

Judge Napolitano and I discussed Palestine and the plight of the Palestinian people: