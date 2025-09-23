Son of the New American Revolution

8h

This entire situation is becoming completely stupid. There are always the kooks who come out and spin things so that they can get a few clicks on their YouTube. Paramount Tactical on YouTube has the clearest, most concise and logical reasoning for what we saw happen to CK. If the FBI has recovered a Mauser with a $3k scope, then that’s what they’ve recovered. Tyler told his roommate that the scope on that gun was somewhere between $2k-$3k. Somehow Paramount Tactical had acquired a video taken from Charlie’s right side and behind him clearly showing that there was no exit wound anywhere & it also happened to show a bulge at the base of the cerebellum. Also, the surgeon at the hospital told Frank Turek-one of Charlie’s security people-(he was the guy in the white

t-shirt with the white hat on that everyone thought was making hand signals)-that Charlie died instantly. The Dr said that Charlie never knew he’d been shot. Paramount Tactical also posited that bc Charlie was wearing body armor-the kind that looks like an aluminum cookie sheet with a sort of “form fitted” top that has a beveled edge-that the bullet hit the edge of the body armor and became deformed and deflected up into Charlie’s throat and into his brain. If it hadn’t hit the body armor it would have gone through Charlie’s body and into the area directly behind him. The only blessing in any of this is that Charlie didn’t suffer at all. That is some comfort.

The other issue I’m hearing all over is that Tyler Robinson isn’t cooperating with authorities. Here’s a news flash. Once you’ve been charged and lawyered up, you are NOT supposed to say anything. Period. Your lawyer does all the talking for you. So, of course he’s “not talking”. He’s not required to say anything.

Caribbean Hawk

Well. Well. Well. The plot thickens. From the very start I posited in my Substack that the assassination of Charlie Kirk was akin to the murder of Malcolm X, 60 years ago, when he was about to become a unifying figure in the Civil Rights Movement. IMO it is no coincidence Charlie Kirk was killed when he was transitioning to a more anti-Zionist stance. Like Malcolm X, post assassination of Charlie Kirk, we are subject to the same deceptions and confabulations by the FBI et al. We are indebted to Larry, a firearms expert, for exposing the lies and deceit by the authorities.

