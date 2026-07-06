Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Sharon L Bonney's avatar
Sharon L Bonney
1h

Excellent piece. Only missing an allusion to Ukraine's catastrophic failed counteroffensive in 2023. Hope you post this on X.

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
1h

Thanks Larry for this excellent summary of past 52+ months

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