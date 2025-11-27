While there is no denying that Europe during the last 500 years was the foundation of Western civilization and led the way in the industrial revolution and scientific advancements, it also created a bloody colonial legacy that produced incalculable human suffering across the globe. Europe, along with the United States, has ruled the world financially for the last three centuries. But the sun is setting on Europe. It is no longer relevant in the new financial and political order that is forming in the Global south, with China and Russia playing critical roles in the birth of this new world.

Once a military powerhouse, Europe is not largely impotent… Yes, the leading European nations, i.e. Germany, France and the United Kingdom, still have some military power, but they have lost their status as major industrial powers. Europe is largely bereft of critical natural resources, and is dependent of foreign supplies of oil and gas.

Europe, particularly the European Union (EU-27 plus associated countries like the UK, Norway, and Switzerland in trade data), is a major global grain producer, but relies on imports to bridge gaps in domestic production, especially for feed grains like maize and specific staples like rice. The EU’s grain sector is resilient overall, with a net export surplus in broader agri-food trade (€70.1 billion in 2023), but imports play a key role in stabilizing supply amid weather variability, high livestock feed demand, and geopolitical shocks (e.g., Russia’s war in Ukraine disrupting Black Sea exports). Dependence varies by grain type: the EU is a net exporter of wheat and barley but a net importer of maize (corn) and rice. In summary, Europe is moderately dependent (10–15% overall), acting as a net exporter but vulnerable to maize/feed shortages and external shocks.

In terms of military power, Europe is an impotent paper tiger. The big three European powers in NATO — i.e., the United Kingdom, France and Germany — can only muster a combined active-duty force of 506,000. If we add in Turkey, which is not part of Europe politically but fields the second largest army in NATO with 355,000 active duty personnel, we get a grand total of 861,000. Now consider the ironic fact that the Europeans are demanding that Russia agree to allow Ukraine to have an army of 800,000. Although Ukraine is not a de jure member of NATO, it has been a de facto member since 1997. If Russia were to agree to the European demand — and Moscow will not — Ukraine would have the second largest military force in NATO, surpassing Turkey and standing second to the United States.

There are several factors that are relegating Europe into the irrelevance category: stagnant, de-industrialized economies; fractured governments saddled with serious financial debt; political balkanization, with governments in the major countries ruled by minority parties that lack popular support; and the decline of Christianity in many of the key countries. Consider the transformation taking place in the UK… In 1950, approximately 85–90% of the UK population was considered Christian, based on the best available historical data and church affiliation metrics of the time. As of 2025, approximately 46% of the UK population identifies as Christian, based on the most recent comprehensive data from the 2021 censuses (England & Wales, Northern Ireland) and 2022 Scottish census, with no major UK-wide census conducted in 2025. This figure reflects a continued decline from 59.5% in 2011, driven by rising secularism (non-religious now ~38%) and immigration-related diversity. So much for fighting for God and country.

Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine has exposed the impotence of Europe. While many of the European states are still capable of causing mayhem, they are left in the sad position of begging Trump for a seat at the negotiating table and to be allowed the equivalent of a veto over any agreement seen as too favorable to Russia. So far Trump is saying, “No,” which has infuriated many of the NATO chiefs, but what can they do other than pout like an angry teenager?

Europe is a fading industrial, financial, cultural and military power. I think the main reason that France, Germany and the UK are so terrified of the impending defeat of Ukraine by Russia is that it will force them to accept the fact that they are no longer relevant. The most risible claim by the European warmongers is that Russia wants to conquer and occupy Europe… Why? Europe no longer has anything that Russia needs or wants.

It was a busy podcast day… I chatted with Hakan Bergmark in Norway, David Oualaalou in the US, Rasheed Mohammed in the Panhandle of Florida, and Jelena and Zinderneuf, with Jelena based in the Nordic region. Most of the discussion centered on the Trump peace plan and the European meltdown:

