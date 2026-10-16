Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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mk68's avatar
mk68
Oct 16

Three years ago Vladimir Putin gave an interview to Chinese television prior to his state visit to Beijing. At the time Biden was president and no diplomacy of any note was happening between Russia and the US. The "agreement incapability" of the US was raised at the end of the interview, in which Putin made it clear how peeved he was with Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA:

<beginquote>

"In this context, it is extremely important for us that Ukraine stays outside any blocs. We were told as far back as 1991 – by the then US Administration – that NATO would not expand further east. Since then, there have been five waves of NATO expansion, and every time we expressed our concerns. Every time we were told: yes, we promised you not to expand NATO eastwards, but those were verbal promises – is there any paper with our signature on it? No paper? Good-bye.

"You see, it is very difficult to engage in a dialogue with people like that. I have already cited the example of the Iranian nuclear programme. The negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme were very, very lengthy. An agreement was reached, a compromise found, and documents signed. Then came a new Administration and threw everything in the trash, as if those arrangements never existed. How can we agree on anything if every new Administration starts from scratch – begin each time from the centre of the playing field?"

<endquote>

Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/72508

This was despite the lingering Russiagate nonsense that continues to serve as useful justification for today's preferred policy (e.g., Brexit was facilitated by Russian interference).

With respect to your post today, it underscores your point regarding the diplomatic gain won by Iran's careful response following US withdrawal. It also reminds people that Putin is fully aware of the unreliability of US diplomacy (or whatever passes for it).

Personally I believe that Putin sees in Trump somebody who is imprisoned by a political/national security structure that limits his ability to act on his instincts, and which knows how to bribe and flatter him following the attrition of his first term (hence the brazen corruption), much to the frustration of the more astute America First types who can separate policies from personalities. Nevertheless, Trump's unique "qualities" enable him on occasion to temporarily overcome those limitations in ways that can, at least potentially, serve Russian interests and those of peace. The Europeans sense this too, hence their desperate efforts to placate, flatter, beg, insist, subvert ... anything to tie Trump, Gulliver-style, to the Atlanticist structures that are now holding both the European Union and NATO together, however barely. It is as farcical as it is tragic.

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
Oct 16

I really, really liked Larry's statement before the UN Security Council. There is no arguing with facts. Larry presented facts clearly. The information should stun all liars about Russia to silence.

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