Why is Trump Trying to Start a New War with China?
Trump, in the midst of a rapidly escalating war with Iran, had nothing better to do on Thursday night than launch a verbal attack on China for alleged meddling in the 2020 election. Now let me state up front that I believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, but it was not because of foreign influence. It was good old fashioned ballot stuffing. In fact, Trump’s own DOJ and the FBI have been gathering evidence in Georgia that is likely to confirm that Georgia defrauded Trump. But that’s another story for another day.
Tonight, Thursday, Trump gave a roughly 30-minute primetime address from the East Room and made the following claims:
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Voter file theft. Trump said voter registration files in 18 states, totaling 220 million voter files, were “bought, stolen, or hacked by China,” and that China “carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history.” The files, he said, included names, addresses, and political affiliations. He called it an “unprecedented election security nightmare.” He attributed the intelligence to a White House task force and the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board.
Ballot manufacturing. He claimed Chinese meddling activities “included an attempt to manufacture illegal ballots” for Biden.
Cover-up. He said the “deep state” worked to hide the “extent of China’s sinister election meddling,” and that the intelligence community did not previously inform the White House or Congress about the hack.
Motive. He claimed China did not want him to win reelection — “They fought like hell not to have a Donald Trump to win” — and suggested Chinese meddling put Biden in office.
Machines. He said forthcoming documents would show foreign nations and groups had the ability to modify the behavior and information collected by electronic voting machines. He also revived unproven claims that Venezuela sought to tinker with American elections.
But note what he did not claim and cannot prove — i.e., that China printed ballots with Biden pre-selected and stuffed those ballots into several states, which gave the victory to Biden. Good Lord!! What a load of horse manure. Not a single piece of evidence that China inserted votes or manipulated votes, yet many who watched Trump came away convinced that China is the enemy and must be dealt with harshly. What Trump did tonight is one of the most ghastly examples of propaganda designed to stir up enmity.
At a time when the US is utterly dependent on China for rare-earth minerals Trump decided it was a good time to insult them and threaten them. I had thought that Trump had reached the nadir when it comes to diplomacy… Color me wrong, he achieved a new low with this. I would not be surprised if China doubles-down on its support for Iran in order to ensure the US suffers a humiliating defeat
Lots to talk about today. Danny and I discussed the challenges confronting the US in trying to open the Strait of Hormuz:
Garland Nixon and I spent a few minutes talking about the demise of Lindsey Graham and then tackled the war with Iran:
I had a stimulating chat with Sayed Mohsin Abbas:
Nima and I did another update on the US/Iran daily missile and drone strikes:
Mario and I discussed Iran’s retaliatory strike on the bridge between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain:
Sulaiman has left Tehran and stopped over in Turkey. I caught him up on the latest developments in the war:
Stas and I chatted on Tuesday… He just posted the video:
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"What Trump did tonight is one of the most ghastly examples of propaganda designed to stir up enmity." That is a stunning upshot.
What or who can explain why Trump would want to jeopardize and sabotage the US trade with China? We get the important rare-earth minerals from them, plus a host of other goods. A quick canvas of your home will reveal "Made in China" tags and stamps on a wide variety of goods. Can US manufacturing make up for all of it if China decides to cut the cords of commerce with us?
Why does Trump continue to harp on the fraud in the 2020 election? It looks like a vessel for him to create enemies, because he obviously does not have a glorious magical power to turn back time. Give it up, man! Your aged bitterness is useless and annoying.
Actually, China is in an unusually vulnerable time due to internal tensions. If Israeli politicians consider Trump as their last window to use the power of the US to eliminate the "Iranian threat", many US neocons believe that Xi is the window to take down China. Once China completes its morphing (unlikely but possible), it will become a super-sized North Korea. Whether the US has the necessary capability to break China, however, is another matter. Xi can easily direct the domestic tension to the foreign invaders and point out that most foreign investments that have left China in the last ten years are mostly from the US or the vassals of the US. Therefore, although the window of opportunity does exist, its success is far from guaranteed. Although the potential payback is huge (toward the US), the cost of failure is also humongous.