Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
2h

"What Trump did tonight is one of the most ghastly examples of propaganda designed to stir up enmity." That is a stunning upshot.

What or who can explain why Trump would want to jeopardize and sabotage the US trade with China? We get the important rare-earth minerals from them, plus a host of other goods. A quick canvas of your home will reveal "Made in China" tags and stamps on a wide variety of goods. Can US manufacturing make up for all of it if China decides to cut the cords of commerce with us?

Why does Trump continue to harp on the fraud in the 2020 election? It looks like a vessel for him to create enemies, because he obviously does not have a glorious magical power to turn back time. Give it up, man! Your aged bitterness is useless and annoying.

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
35m

Actually, China is in an unusually vulnerable time due to internal tensions. If Israeli politicians consider Trump as their last window to use the power of the US to eliminate the "Iranian threat", many US neocons believe that Xi is the window to take down China. Once China completes its morphing (unlikely but possible), it will become a super-sized North Korea. Whether the US has the necessary capability to break China, however, is another matter. Xi can easily direct the domestic tension to the foreign invaders and point out that most foreign investments that have left China in the last ten years are mostly from the US or the vassals of the US. Therefore, although the window of opportunity does exist, its success is far from guaranteed. Although the potential payback is huge (toward the US), the cost of failure is also humongous.

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