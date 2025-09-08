Primer Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Jaishankar of India

You may ask, “Why are you writing on this?” The answer is simple — India, as one of the largest purchasers of US bonds in recent times, can put a hurt on the US by selling more US Treasury bills and buying more US gold. New Delhi has been among the top 20 investors in US T-bills, ahead of Saudi Arabia and Germany. Yet, starting in June 2024, India reduced its US Treasury holdings by approximately $15 billion between June 2024 and June 2025, dropping from $242 billion to $227 billion. In the same period, India increased its gold reserves by 39.22 metric tonnes, rising from 840.76 metric tonnes to 879.98 metric tonnes.

Has anything happened since June 2025 that might make India less enthusiastic about buying US T-bills? You see where I am going with this story? The level of acrimony has increased between Washington and New Dehli as a result of Donald Trump hitting India with 50% tariffs for buying Russian oil. Not only has Prime Minister Modi reportedly declined to speak with President Trump — some sources say Modi has rejected four calls from Trump in the last three weeks — but the Prime Minister announced late on Friday that he would not attend the UN General Assembly meeting next week in New York City.

This does not mean that India is certain to continue to dump US T-bills and buy gold to boost its domestic reserves, but I think that is highly likely. Here is a worst case scenario: China, along with India, decides to substantially reduce its holding of US T-bills. That would represent serious harm to the US economy and could potentially set off major stagflation — i.e., an economic condition characterized by the simultaneous occurrence of stagnant economic growth, high unemployment, and high inflation. The anemic US jobs report on Friday, is a preliminary signal that the US job market is sagging. This could be an aberration, but I don’t think so. I am curious what you think.

Danny, who hosts a YouTube channel, CapitalCosm, has interviewed me a couple of times this year. I think his latest presentation, which does not include me, is worth watching in light of what is happening in the gold and silver markets globally. The potential for global economic chaos is genuine, and the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Palestine, along with the possibility of a renewed attack on Iran by Israel, remain points of volatility that could ignite a global financial crisis.

And then there is Venezuela. Donald Trump launched a Gulf of Tonkin incident last week when he allegedly ordered the US military to destroy a cigarette boat that he claimed was carrying drugs. The Gulf of Tonkin was a false flag by the US in order to justify expanding US military involvement in Vietnam. Trump’s insistence that this boat was carrying drugs to the United States is a complete fabrication. It is not true because the boat did not have sufficient fuel to reach the United States nor were there any visible drug-bundles on board, along with the eleven passengers/crew, to justify such a risk voyage. Trump continues to build up US military forces off the coast of Venezuela. Maybe it is just benign saber rattling. But I cannot rule out the likelihood that Trump intends to attack Venezuela. If that happens, despite Trump’s confidence that the US can easily subdue Maduro and his military, I think that the Venezuelans are capable of inflicting some serious damage on US naval and ground forces if such an intervention occurs. That will certainly dim Trump’s chances of securing a Nobel Peace Prize.

We are living in one of the most perilous times in modern history, in my opinion.