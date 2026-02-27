Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
5h

😀 😃

Reply
Share
Simply DRM's avatar
Simply DRM
4h

Thank-you for this written substack Larry. I cannot stomach listening to any of the voices of the White House, special envoys, Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, Gen Keene, or any of the neocons which podcasters JudgNap and DDDD "enjoy?" inserting clips of to get comments on. :-(

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture