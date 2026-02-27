I was hoping for some clarity from today’s (Thursday) indirect meeting in Geneva between the US and Iran, with Oman playing messenger. Instead, we got mixed messages. Thursday’s third round of negotiations was seen by many in the Trump administration as a last chance for diplomacy before President Trump decides whether to launch a war. The talks took place in two formats — indirectly, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi relaying messages between the sides, and directly between US and Iranian negotiators. The talks lasted about six hours, with a morning and afternoon session. Iran presented its much-anticipated draft proposal for a nuclear deal during the morning session.

Four Iranian officials told the New York Times that Tehran is proposing to suspend nuclear activity and uranium enrichment for three to five years, after which Iran would join a regional nuclear consortium and maintain a low level of 1.5 percent uranium enrichment for medical research. Iran would also dilute its existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium in phases and grant monitoring access to IAEA inspectors.

US negotiators — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — made clear that Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan must be dismantled and that any agreement should not include sunset clauses. Iran International Special envoy Steve Witkoff also told a private gathering of AIPAC donors that any Iran nuclear deal should last indefinitely. The US side reportedly was “disappointed” by the Iranian positions during the morning session. However, Omani Foreign Minister al-Busaidi said after the morning session that talks showed “significant progress.” Two people familiar with the talks told NBC News that from the Trump administration’s perspective, the discussions were “positive,” though sources declined to share details.

The Iranians offered up a more positive view of the sessions with Witkoff and Kushner. Foreign Minister Araghchi described the talks as among the most serious Iran has had with the US. Araghchi told Iranian state television:

We reached agreement on some issues, and there are differences regarding some other issues… We have entered serious talks about sanctions relief and the nuclear issue. Overall, during these long and very intensive hours, good progress was achieved, and we entered a serious review of the elements of an agreement, both in the nuclear field and on sanctions. We were able to identify the main elements of a possible agreement and discuss these elements. Of course, there are still differences, but in most cases we have at least reached a general understanding of how to resolve these issues,” Araghchi told Iran’s state-run Press TV.

Iran affirmed it will never have nuclear weapons, but insisted that its uranium enrichment must continue inside the country under IAEA supervision, according to CNN. This remains their core sticking point with Washington. An Iranian official told Al Jazeera:

Our proposal in Geneva is politically serious, technically creative, and includes everything required to reach an agreement immediately.”

Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Khamenei, wrote on X during the talks that if preventing a nuclear weapon is the main U.S. issue, it “aligns” with Khamenei’s Fatwa and Iran’s defensive doctrine, “and an immediate agreement is within reach.” He added: “Araghchi has sufficient support and authority for this deal.”

Before we start popping champagne corks, let me take you back to April 2025. The US and Iran held their first round of talks on April 12, 2025, in Muscat, Oman. Witkoff, sans Kushner, held indirect talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi, with Omani mediators relaying messages between the two sides in separate rooms. The discussions were described as constructive, and Witkoff reportedly welcomed the proposals presented by the Iranian delegation — which was unexpected by the Iranian side.

On April 14, 2025 — the day after returning from Oman — Witkoff appeared on Fox News and signaled a relatively flexible US position. Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Witkoff suggested that the US wants Iran to cap its uranium enrichment, saying:

They do not need to enrich past 3.67 percent. In some circumstances, they’re at 60 percent. In other circumstances, 20 percent. That cannot be. And you do not need to run — as they claim — a civil nuclear programme where you’re enriching past 3.67 percent.”

This implied Washington would accept Iran continuing to enrich at low levels — essentially a return to the 2015 JCPOA framework — rather than demanding a complete halt.

Just one day later, Witkoff posted a statement on X doing an about-face:

A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East — meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program.

It was unclear if Witkoff’s toughened statement came before or after a meeting of top US officials convened by Trump at the White House on Tuesday morning to discuss the nuclear talks. The State Department echoed the hardened position the same day. According to reports, Witkoff and Vance thought Washington “should be ready to make some compromises” to achieve a deal, while Rubio, Waltz, and other top officials were highly skeptical and supported a maximalist approach to the negotiations. The hawks inside the administration — and pressure from Israel — pushed back hard on Witkoff’s initial flexibility, forcing him to publicly walk back his position within 24 hours.

Until I hear Donald Trump publicly support the deal that Witkoff and Kushner are crafting, I think the jury is still out about Trump calling off the attack on Iran. Trump’s silence after the Geneva talks could mean he is waiting to see how the Vienna technical talks next week develop before tipping his hand publicly. Given his established pattern of behavior — i.e., posting frequently on Truth Social about major events — the absence of comment signals that the results were neither good enough to celebrate nor bad enough to threaten.

Meanwhile, US is continuing its deployment of military assets to the region. According to CNN, recent satellite imagery shows 11 newly arrived US F-22 stealth fighter aircraft deployed at an Israeli base, jets designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. MSNOW (formerly known as MSNBC) is reporting that Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, will visit Washington D.C. tomorrow for a ‘high stakes meeting’ with Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other senior Trump administration officials.

Iran has provided Trump with an exit ramp that could yield a legitimate Nobel Peace Prize… Will he take it? Let the discussion begin.

