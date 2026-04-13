The short answer to my question is, No! The US, notwithstanding Trump’s threats, is not going to deploy its Navy ships close to Iran’s shore… The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) Carrier Strike Group (CSG 3) learned this the hardway in March. The Lincoln CSG got within 210 miles of the Iranian southern coast in March but was forced to retreat to a position about 700 miles from the coast of Iran after it was attacked by a swarm of Iranian missiles and drones. So, any attempts to interdict a tanker will take place hundreds of miles off the coast of Iran.

An interdiction of a tanker is normally carried out via a helicopter air assault. This means the US must rely on ships capable of carrying and launching helicopters. At present, there are only three groups of US Navy ships that meet this criteria…The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) Carrier Strike Group (CSG 3) and the two US Marine Corps MEUs (i.e., Marine Expeditionary Units) — the 11th and the 31st.

The 31st MEU consists of the USS Tripoli (LHA-7) — America-class amphibious assault ship. It serves as the primary platform for Marine aviation (including F-35B Lightning IIs, MV-22 Ospreys, and helicopters) and command functions. It is supported by the USS New Orleans (LPD-18) — San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. It arrived with the Tripoli and carries additional Marines, vehicles, and equipment, and by the USS Rushmore (LSD-47) — Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship. It was en route through the Strait of Malacca in early April and is heading to join the group in the Arabian Sea to provide additional heavy equipment and landing craft support.

The 11th MEU’s Flagship is the USS Boxer (LHD-4) — Wasp-class amphibious assault ship. It supports Marine aviation with F-35Bs, AV-8B Harriers (in some configurations), Ospreys, and helicopters. It is supported by the USS Portland (LPD-27) — San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock — and the.USS Comstock (LSD-45) — Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship. The Boxer ARG/11th MEU adds another ~4,000–4,500 total personnel (Marines + sailors) and is designed to overlap temporarily with the 31st MEU.

This means there are a total of 7 ships that can launch one or more helicopters for a take down mission. What seems like a simple mission becomes a problem when the tankers are 700 miles or more from the Iranian coast… Locating and tracking a ship, even a large tanker, is difficult. The farther the tanker moves from the coast of Iran, the search area grows proportionally larger, making it more difficult to find and locate a target. This ain’t the Caribbean and it certainly is not Venezuela.

Trump, in making this announcement, has given the owners of those tankers that are allowed to leave the Persian Gulf ample time to place security teams on board those ships, armed with shoulder-fired MANPADS (i.e., man-portable air-defense system). If any of those tankers are carrying the Chinese of Japanese flag, any attempt to board those ships could be viewed as an act of war by those countries. I don’t think CENTCOM has really thought through the problems and dangers that will arise if CENTCOM actually executes this mission.

If you are confused about the difference between a LHA, a LHD, a LPD and a LSD (no, not the drug), here are some photos of the three main types of US Navy amphibious ships mentioned above. [NOTE: The LHA and the LHD are the same type of amphibious ships.]

LPD – Amphibious Transport Dock (San Antonio-class)

These ships carry Marines, vehicles, landing craft, and have a large well deck for launching amphibious vehicles or small boats. They also feature a small flight deck for helicopters and MV-22 Ospreys.

en.wikipedia.org

LSD – Dock Landing Ship (Whidbey Island-class)

These specialize in carrying and launching heavy landing craft, vehicles, and equipment from a large well deck. They have a smaller flight deck primarily for helicopters.

en.wikipedia.org

LHD – Amphibious Assault Ship (Wasp-class)

These are the largest amphibious ships, functioning like “mini aircraft carriers.” They have a full-length flight deck for helicopters, MV-22 Ospreys, and (in some cases) F-35B fighters, plus a well deck.

nationalinterest.org

Bonus: LHA – America-class (e.g., USS Tripoli)

For context with the 31st MEU, here is the USS Tripoli (LHA-7), a modern America-class amphibious assault ship similar to an LHD but optimized more for aviation with a larger flight deck and reduced well-deck capacity in some variants.

en.wikipedia.org

I did back-to-back discussions about the failed negotiations, the first was with Mario Nawfal:

I followed Mario’s show with a return appearance on Pyotr Kruzin’s podcast: