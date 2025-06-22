Son of the New American Revolution

Cindie Harman
The first one to the podium is always the loser in a war. Does anyone believe anything out of the US or Israel? Buckle up, buttercups the shit is about to hit the fan, and the US will not be able to hide or lie their way out of this one

aDoozy
Thank you, Larry, for relating information about the Russia-involved Bushehr plant, and 2 more reactors being built. I had no knowledge of them.

I am calming down--I am grateful for your dependable truths.

I had read that a GBU-57 was not guaranteed to reach the depths of Fordow. I don't know how many 30,000-lb. bombs were dropped on each reactor site today. I do know that each B2 can carry 2 of those bombs.

Each GBU-57 costs $20 million...my mind reels at the expense!

I do not believe we will hear the true effects of tonight's attacks from any of the US leaders, or from the mainstream media. I am glad and grateful for your honest communications.

