Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
1hEdited

We read and heard reports that the US was pulling away from Iran, and was sending planes, ships, and soldiers home. Now we learn that the US military is attacking Iran. Was the public lied to yet again?

After reading Larry's posts about the shrunken crude oil reserves in the US, I am wondering how the US jet fuel supply in the Mideast is doing.

"Fuel is delivered to US ships and planes in the Middle East primarily through Navy oilers, which are specialized refueling ships that supply jet fuel and other necessary resources to carrier strike groups. However, there is currently a shortage of these support vessels, making logistics challenging for the Navy in the region.".....from DDgo AI Search Assistant

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Sulaiman Ahmed's avatar
Sulaiman Ahmed
1h

Always love our conversations Larry

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